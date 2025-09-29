Zac Bailey, Zak Butters and Sam Walsh. Pictures: AFL Photos

ZAC Bailey has joined Zak Butters, Sam Walsh and Ben King in the top rung of in-demand free agents in 2026 after his career-best campaign ended in a brilliant Grand Final.

Bailey could have produced one of the all-time Grand Final performances on Saturday if not for inaccuracy, with the Brisbane star kicking 3.6 from 23 disposals in the dominant win over Geelong. He finished third in the Norm Smith Medal voting.

It only further boosted his stocks after claiming his first All-Australian jacket this year, as rivals including Essendon and both South Australian clubs set themselves for significant tilts at the Brisbane gamechanger.

AFL.com.au revealed last month the Bombers were preparing an offer of at least six years, worth more than $8 million – a club record – for Bailey as he hits free agency, while his South Australian links will have both local clubs keen. Bailey has signed his last two deals in between seasons, with Brisbane keen to lock him in again over summer.

Before the start of this year's free agency window on Friday, AFL.com.au has compiled the full club-by-club list of players who will be free agents in 2026.

Zac Bailey celebrates during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Port tabled an eight-year extension to Butters earlier this season which would have been the biggest deal in history had he signed it, but he will head into next season as the most in-demand free agent in the AFL with the Western Bulldogs and Geelong leading the Victorian clubs in chasing the superstar midfielder.

Walsh, too, will have the Cats as a major suitor, with the Blues vice-captain expected to take time to work through his free agency call. Butters, King and Walsh are all members of the 2018 draft class, which hits free agency for the first time, while Bailey will be a nine-year free agent after being a first-round pick in 2017.

They are among the more than 90 players who qualify as free agents heading into next year before this year's trade period begins, with Melbourne currently having a competition-high nine players set to be free agents next season.

The list includes the likes of Steven May, Liam Ryan and Buku Khamis, who are all exploring new homes whilst under contract at their current clubs for next year, but does not include players who are unsigned for next year who would qualify as if they penned one-year extensions.

Players such as Adelaide's Mitch Hinge, Collingwood's Tim Membrey, Fremantle's Patrick Voss and Geelong's Jack Martin will qualify as free agents after being previously delisted throughout their career, which activates lifetime free agency status whenever out of contract, while Carlton's Zac Williams and Essendon's Jade Gresham retain free agency status having crossed to their clubs as free agents. Gresham is in the final season of his three-year deal in 2026 but has a trigger for a fourth year.

Among other notables in the group, Brisbane's Lachie Neale becomes a free agent for the first time after crossing from Fremantle in a trade, Sydney runner Justin McInerney will attract interest as will Hawk Mitch Lewis.

2026 FREE AGENCY LIST

^Qualifies as previously delisted

*Qualifies as previously moved clubs as a free agent

ADELAIDE

Mitch Hinge*

James Borlase*

Chayce Jones

Rory Laird

Lachie Sholl

Jordon Butts

BRISBANE

Zac Bailey

Darcy Gardiner

Ryan Lester

Oscar McInerney

Lachie Neale

Dayne Zorko

Noah Answerth

CARLTON

Nick Haynes^

Nic Newman

Sam Walsh

Zac Williams^

Sam Walsh after Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD

Jack Crisp

Jeremy Howe

Tim Membrey*

Scott Pendlebury

Steele Sidebottom

ESSENDON

Jade Gresham^

Matt Guelfi

Liam McMahon*

Jaxon Prior*

FREMANTLE

Bailey Banfield*

Oscar McDonald*

Sam Sturt

Sam Switkowski

Patrick Voss*

Corey Wagner*

Patrick Voss during the Round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, August 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG

Mark Blicavs

Patrick Dangerfield

Jake Kolodjashnij

Jack Martin*

Mark O'Connor

Rhys Stanley

GOLD COAST

Oscar Adams*

Caleb Graham

Ben King

Max Knobel*

Lachie Weller

Jarrod Witts

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Kieren Briggs

Stephen Coniglio

Toby Greene

Toby Greene celebrates a win during round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN

Jack Gunston

Jarman Impey

Mitch Lewis

Harry Morrison

Ned Reeves

MELBOURNE

Tom Campbell*

Kade Chandler

Jai Culley*

Bayley Fritsch

Steven May

Tom McDonald

Jake Melksham

Christian Salem

Tom Sparrow

NORTH MELBOURNE

Aidan Corr^

Luke McDonald

Toby Pink*

Bailey Scott

PORT ADELAIDE

Zak Butters

Darcy Byrne-Jones

Ollie Wines

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND

Nathan Broad

Tom Lynch

Toby Nankervis

Dion Prestia

Nick Vlastuin

Jack Ross

Ben Miller

ST KILDA

Jack Carroll*

Liam Stocker*

SYDNEY

Joel Amartey

Harry Cunningham

Joel Hamling*

Justin McInerney

Joel Amartey celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST COAST

Tom Cole

Matt Flynn^

Liam Ryan

Bailey Williams

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Lachie Bramble*

Ryan Gardner*

Tom Liberatore

Lachie McNeil*

Rhylee West

Buku Khamis