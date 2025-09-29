IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- St Kilda president Andrew Bassat makes no apology for his side's aggressive recruiting tactics
- Damo's worry about the impact Saints' cash splash will have on current players
- Geelong must defy history to return to GF after big loss
- Why Christian Petracca to Adelaide makes sense
- Celebrating Craig Starcevich's 100 games in charge of the AFLW Lions
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts