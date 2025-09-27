Oscar McInerney missed last year's premiership through injury, but he got his chance to be a part of it on Saturday

Oscar McInerney celebrates after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER missing last year's premiership through injury, popular Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney said being part of the 2025 flag was something he would "cherish forever".

McInerney was the hard-luck story for the Lions last season, dislocating his shoulder in the preliminary final win over Geelong, ruling him out of the decider.

2025 TOYOTA AFL GRAND FINAL Full match coverage and stats

MATCH REPORT Brisbane's second-half blitz seals back-to-back flags

THE MOMENT Lachie's legendary goal breaks Geelong's spirit

TALKING POINTS Gun's wayward day, Danger contained

NORM SMITH MEDAL What inspired gun Lion to second Norm Smith

LIONS PLAYER RATINGS Every player rated

CATS PLAYER RATINGS Every player rated

CHRIS FAGAN Fagan's bold sub call proves a masterstroke

'COULDN'T BE MORE GRATEFUL' How dynamic Lion got through his toughest year

'A BIT OF A MASTERSTROKE' The call that made Lions star 'bloody nervous'

'IT'S HARD EITHER WAY' Duo savour moment before tough contract calls

'BROTHERHOOD IS A BIG THING' Wounded Lion embraced after GF heartbreak

'BIG GOLDFISH MINDSET How Ted Lasso inspired gun's performance

'NO EXCUSES' Cats take stock after humbling loss



Rather than wallowing though, the 31-year-old added to his cult figure status by appearing to be the happiest person in the club when his team saluted over Sydney, embracing replacement Darcy Fort on the siren.

Saturday was his turn though, part of the Brisbane outfit that ran over the Cats and joining fellow veteran Darcy Gardiner as first-time premiership players.

"I was just so proud of all my best mates for achieving what they did last year and the ability to go again is something I'll cherish forever," McInerney said while holding two-year-old son Finn in the jubilant Lions rooms post-match.

"I try and be pretty level-headed.

"Everyone was talking about last year and missing out, but I had the luxury of playing in 2023 and I didn't execute at all with my plans and Collingwood was too good.

"I took plenty of learnings out of that and just tried to enjoy the week and not build it up too much."

Oscar McInerney (left) and Josh Dunkley celebrate a goal during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been a difficult 2025 for McInerney, troubled by back problems that restricted his role in the senior team.

He finished with 14 games after being recalled ahead of the semi-final win over Gold Coast.

"I'm just so proud to be able to play footy as my job," he said.

"It's been disappointing to not get out there each week because I pride myself on grinding and pounding away and we weren't able to do that.

"This year was a new hurdle for me and the club was absolutely unbelievable.

"I'm so grateful for the belief Fages showed in me, to give me a chance late in the year when things hadn’t really worked out.

"His mantra is to just keep showing up. That's what I did."

Learn More 08:29

McInerney has a year to run on his contract, but with Essendon free agent Sam Draper committing to join the Lions, his role in 2026 and beyond seems clouded.

That's no problem for the man that says he's lived the dream since the moment he walked into Brisbane shortly after Fagan in late 2016.

Oscar McInerney flies for a mark during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've got no idea how it looks," he said.

"One thing I'm an advocate for is bringing in quality talent to your club. Those two boys (Draper and Oscar Allen) have nominated to come here and we’ll get it done.

"We'll get to work and see what it looks like.

"We've got so many hurdles … but if you can bring in quality talent that can make your footy club better, why would you not be supportive of that?"