Fin Macrae will join West Coast later this month alongside Dev Robertson

Finlay Macrae during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED Collingwood midfielder Fin Macrae will secure an AFL lifeline at West Coast later this month.

The 23-year-old is set to be added to the rookie list at the Eagles when the pre-season supplemental selection period opens on November 24.

Macrae met with West Coast last month and has recently landed a commitment from the Eagles for a contract for 2026.

West Coast received four extra rookie spots – along with an end-of-first-round draft pick – as part of a special assistance package granted at the end of September and have been scouring the market for young midfielders to assist the list build.

Collingwood opted not to offer Macrae another contract for next year following 21 appearances across five seasons.

Macrae endured an injury-interrupted final season at Collingwood, dealing with a shoulder injury across the pre-season before undergoing a reconstruction in April, which restricted him to six VFL games in 2025.

Finlay Macrae at three-quarter time of the match between Port Melbourne and Collingwood at ETU Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2020 pick No.19 returned strongly in July, capturing the attention of West Coast, while Tasmania had been hoping to add him to the VFL list ahead of the Devils' entry to the state league competition in 2026.

Macrae played an equal career-high nine senior games in 2024, but struggled to cement a spot in a midfield that led Collingwood to a premiership in 2023.

West Coast has also committed to adding Dev Robertson when the SSP window opens in under a fortnight.

Deven Robertson in action during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles are expected to keep at least one list spot open to trial players across the pre-season.

Last summer, West Coast signed former Gold Coast key defender Sandy Brock during the SSP, after trialling ex-Saint James Van Es and delisted Eagle Coby Burgiel, as well as Jack Henderson before the Werribee star signed with Melbourne.

Brock played 14 games under Andrew McQualter after not registering an appearance for the Suns.

West Coast’s first-to-fourth-year players reported back for pre-season training on Monday.