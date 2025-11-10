Teams can play up to four other teams in their ladder range, previously three, from next season

A general view during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has made a key change to its fixture build, with the League updating its 'weighted rule' and lifting how many double-up games can be played by a team against a fellow club in its ladder range.

Under the League's three-way split of the ladder – the top six teams, the middle six and the bottom six – the AFL uses the weighted rule to determine 'double-up' games.

In 2025 the clubs could play either two or three of their own group twice, and one or two clubs in the other groups.

However the League has made a change to its weighted rule, with the update seeing teams being able to play up to four of their own group as double up games rather than three.

Because of the addition of Opening Round, Gather Round and increased club requests for marquee slots and fixtures, the League's scheduling team has made the move to add more flexibility to the fixture.

Theoretically the ability to play an extra team within a club's group could make it harder for a team with a 'tough' draw that finished inside the top-six on the ladder to repeat those efforts.

Two teams that finished in the top rungs of the ladder will be hit with the four-club double-up under the amended rules in 2026.

Brisbane started last season as the reigning premiers and had three double-up games against fellow top-six clubs, but by the end of the Lions' back-to-back flag campaign they had actually faced four top-six clubs on last year's ladder – making it clearly the toughest fixture of any team.

Brisbane players pose for a photo after their win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions also had no double up games against any bottom-six teams under how the fixture ended up playing out.

The League will announce its full fixture for 2026 on Thursday.