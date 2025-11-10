The incumbent Essendon captain wasn't at the club's first training session for first to fourth-year players, as teammate Zach Reid hosed down any controversy

Zach Reid (centre, bending over) with Essendon teammates at training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ZACH Merrett was a no-show at the first day of Essendon's pre-season as the Bombers remain adamant their captain will be welcomed back with open arms.

Current skipper Merrett is almost certain to give up the captaincy, or have it taken from him, after his failed attempt to join fierce rival Hawthorn despite having two more years on his contract.

The Hawks didn't come up with a trade offer to satisfy Essendon for their six-time best and fairest winner.

Merrett, 30, was under no obligation to attend Monday's training, which was technically for first-to-fourth-year players, and was reportedly attending at a wedding interstate.

But Monday's absence does break the norm for a standard-setting player who would usually be there for the opening day of pre-season.

Vice-captain and Merrett's heir apparent, Andrew McGrath, was there, along with fellow senior players Mason Redman, Kyle Langford, Jordan Ridley, Ben McKay and Peter Wright.

"The group's galvanised. We're all good," defender Zach Reid said.

"He's obviously not required yet so that's not a big issue.

"But yeah, we'll welcome him back with open arms. He's our best player, and there's no denying that. So he's going to make us a better team."

Zach Reid speaks to media at Essendon training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid was unsure when Merrett would return to training.

"He's still got two weeks until he's officially back, so I don't know when he will come back," he said.

"But when he does, we'll support him."

Reid wouldn't be drawn on whether he would like Merrett to remain skipper, saying he would cast his vote when the time came.

Merrett has yet to officially address his teammates about the trade saga, though Reid said some players "have been in touch with him".

Reid was confident the super-professional Merrett's return would go smoothly.

"I think the group just wants to move on. You can't let that sort of stuff like derail a pre-season or an off-season," he said.

Elijah Tsatas in action at Essendon training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon finished 2025 with 13 consecutive losses amid an injury crisis that meant 15 players debuted.

Reid, 23, impressed as a key defender before a hamstring injury derailed his season.

But he is fit and relishing a new high performance regime under Mathew Inness.

"Mat Inness has been great, and the team he's put together," he said.

"I feel like our off-season program has been top-notch, and I think a lot of the boys agree.

"And it's really individualised, so I think the boys are liking that, and I've enjoyed it. It's been good."

Mat Inness speaks to Essendon players at training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nik Cox was among the main training group after the AFL concussion board ticked off the luckless utility to return for pre-season.

Cox had travelled to the United States for some advice from the UFC about concussions.