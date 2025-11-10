IN THIS bonus episode of AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack the League's decision to bring in a Wildcard Finals Round.
- Clubs voted unanimously to bring in the fixture
- Damo believes it's a "necessary addition" following the introduction of Gather Round and Opening Round
- What impact will this have on the top six sides in finals?
- Then there were six. All the latest news from AFLW land after week one of finals
