Despite being the away side for Saturday night's semi-final against Hawthorn, Carlton will use Ikon Park's home change rooms

Mia Austin celebrates a goal with her Carlton teammates during the elimination final against West Coast on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will use its home change rooms despite being the away team for Saturday night’s semi-final against Hawthorn at Ikon Park.

After finishing in the top four, the Hawks have hosting rights under the AFLW's finals seedings rules, with the game - like all Melbourne-based finals - scheduled for Carlton’s home ground as it is the biggest venue available for AFLW finals.

AFL.com.au understands Hawthorn has requested the away change rooms for Saturday night, having used them during last Friday night's qualifying final loss against North Melbourne.

Learn More 02:26

The want for consistency has won out for the Hawks, with another benefit the slightly larger warm-up space built into the rooms (with Carlton having access to its indoor training shed for warm-ups).

There's a large disparity between the quality of the home and away rooms at Ikon Park, with the home rooms renovated in recent years while the away rooms have not been.

The race leading to the away rooms flooded after heavy storms hit Carlton's round 11 match against Greater Western Sydney three weeks ago, but some remedial plumbing works were undertaken after a forecast of heavy rain for the first weekend of AFLW finals.

AFLW 2025 finals hosting rights (after qualifying finals)