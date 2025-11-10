Andrew Dillon says the women's competition will face more crossover with the men's with the introduction of Wildcard Round

Jy Simpkin, Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw during the Qualifying Final between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW is destined to face more crossover with the men's competition introducing a wildcard finals round, AFL chief Andrew Dillon says.

Dillon has confirmed the men's competition will have an additional two finals games from next season.

The AFLW looks is set to remain with a mid-August start date, coinciding with the men's competition.

The mid-August start for the AFLW was introduced this year - the previous three women's seasons began in late August on the pre-finals bye weekend for the men's.

But with the introduction of the League's wildcard finals, the bye will be scrapped.

"W is super-important for us," Dillon told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

"But we saw this year with rounds one and two overlapping with the last two rounds of the men's competition, that the AFLW and the AFL men's competitions will co-exist successfully.

"And we just see this as a further iteration of that and we get then all of October and all of November to celebrate AFLW."

Dillon said scheduling of the AFLW would be reviewed at the end of this season, which culminates with a November 29 grand final.

"What we have done with W is give them that certainty of when the season finishes, the last weekend of November.

"For AFLW as it stands there will be more crossover with the men's competition.

"That is something that we're acutely aware of. As I said, this year we saw it work really well."

Andrew Dillon speaks with media at AFL House on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The second week of the AFLW finals continues on Saturday with two semi-finals art Ikon Park.

Melbourne hosts Adelaide from 1.05pm AEDT, with Hawthorn meeting Carlton from 7.15pm AEDT after the League ruled out a double-header.

"It's one that we did consider but with Ikon Park and the changerooms and the like, we just had to make sure - it's a super important game that Carlton-Hawthorn one and we wanted to make sure that both of those clubs were able to prepare as well as they could," Dillon said.

Reigning premier North Melbourne booked a preliminary finals spot with a 25th consecutive victory, holding the Hawks goalless in a qualifying final triumph.

Darren Crocker celebrates with Blaithin Bogue and Bella Eddey after winning the qualifying final between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Ikon Park on November 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I don't think concern is the word," Dillon said of North's dominance.

"What it does show is what an incredible team North Melbourne are ... (they) are an amazing side, they haven't lost for two seasons now, and are going to be hard to beat."