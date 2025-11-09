The schedule for the second week of the 2025 NAB AFLW Finals Series has been locked in

Keeley Sherar and Sophie McKay celebrate a goal during Carlton's elimination final against West Coast on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IKON Park will host an AFLW finals double-header on Saturday, with both semi-finals being held at the venue.

Melbourne and Adelaide will kick off proceedings at 1.05pm AEDT, followed by Hawthorn v Carlton at 7.15pm.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL FIXTURE

Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 12pm local time for club and AFL members, followed by general on-sale at 2pm.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Second semi-final

Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

First semi-final

Hawthorn v Carlton at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

Tickets

All tickets on sale through Ticketmaster on Monday, November 10

12pm (local venue time): Competing club and AFL members

2pm (local venue time): General public