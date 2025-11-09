IKON Park will host an AFLW finals double-header on Saturday, with both semi-finals being held at the venue.
Melbourne and Adelaide will kick off proceedings at 1.05pm AEDT, followed by Hawthorn v Carlton at 7.15pm.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 12pm local time for club and AFL members, followed by general on-sale at 2pm.
WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Second semi-final
Melbourne v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT
First semi-final
Hawthorn v Carlton at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT
Tickets
All tickets on sale through Ticketmaster on Monday, November 10
12pm (local venue time): Competing club and AFL members
2pm (local venue time): General public