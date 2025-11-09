Adelaide lives to fight another day after a comfortable win over St Kilda

Zoe Prowse celebrates a goal during Adelaide's elimination final against St Kilda on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE emphatically ended St Kilda’s season on Sunday, with Chelsea Randall’s return and Ebony Marinoff’s class inspiring the Crows to a commanding 44-point elimination final win at Norwood Oval.

Matthew Clarke’s dominant side held the Saints goalless in the first half and the final term to secure an 8.12 (60) to 2.4 (16) victory that sets up a semi-final clash against Melbourne.

Randall was understandably rusty early in her return from a lengthy concussion break, but she worked into the game well and importantly escaped her first hitout since round five unscathed.

Marinoff had a team-high 27 touches as the home side led at every change to advance.

The Crows piled on the pressure from the opening bounce, going inside their attacking 50 seven times before the visitors managed their first forward foray.

The home side looked to have got off to a flyer when Zoe Prowse’s superb snap sailed through, but a lengthy delay ensued and her goal was overturned on review.

Teah Charlton’s ripper on the run close to the boundary was Adelaide’s only goal of the first quarter, but the Saints failed to register a score in the opening term for the second time in three games.

Eloise Jones earned a holding the ball free kick and booted her 15th goal of the season to start the scoring in the second quarter, which sparked a run of three unanswered majors.

Prowse slotted the goal that was taken off her in the first, and India Rasheed got her snap to take a wicked left turn bounce to help her side to an imposing 28-point lead at the main break.

Serene Watson had a game-high 15 disposals at half-time, mainly because the ball was in her area so much, Adelaide dominating the inside 50s 13-2 for the term.

Jaimee Lambert had her side’s best opportunity to kick a goal with a set shot from 30m out straight in front in the second quarter, but her point was the Saints’ only score in their lowest first-half score of the season.

The situation looked grim for St Kilda when Caitlin Gould made it a 34-point break with the first goal of the second half, but Tyanna Smith sparked a gallant rally.

Smith’s three clearances in the third quarter were key as Georgia Patrikios broke the goal drought just over nine minutes after the restart before Jesse Wardlaw made it back-to-back majors to give the Saints a pulse.

But with the door ever-so-slightly ajar for the visitors, Anne Hatchard stepped up to slam it shut with a laser-like set shot goal from the boundary.

The Saints desperately needed the first goal of the final term to keep hope alive, but Gould’s second made the gap too big to overcome.

All eyes on Randall’s return

All eyes were on Chelsea Randall as she made a welcome return after missing seven games with a concussion. The former skipper started across half-back matched up on J’Noemi Anderson and had some important early spoils. Her first disposal came late in the first quarter when she bravely marked going back with the flight then set up Zoe Prowse’s shot on goal. Randall had six touches and three marks in the first half, finishing with nine disposals as Clarke took the opportunity to rest her for much of the final term with the game well in hand.

Concern for young gun Boileau

Young gun Brooke Boileau came off second best after she bravely went back with the flight in a marking attempt in the first quarter. The Rising Star nominee received treatment on the ground before limping to the bench in obvious discomfort, with the club confirming she had suffered a painful corked calf. Boileau spent plenty of time getting treatment and on the exercise bike, but she was able to return to the field.

Up next

The Crows will tackle the Demons in a sudden-death semi-final in Melbourne, while St Kilda’s seventh AFLW season finishes with a 7-6 record having made the finals for the first time.

ADELAIDE 1.3 4.5 6.6 8.12 (60)

ST KILDA 0.0 0.1 2.4 2.4 (16)

GOALS

Adelaide: Gould 2, Rasheed 2, Charlton, Hatchard, Jones, Prowse

St Kilda: Wardlaw, Patrikios

BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, N.Kelly, Hatchard, Goodwin, Rasheed, Newman

St Kilda: Patrikios, Smith, Lambert, Watson, Gee, Stevens

INJURIES

Adelaide: Boileau (calf)

St Kilda: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3,228 at Norwood Oval