Lily Postlethwaite says Brisbane is not looking any further than its preliminary final next week

Lily Postlethwaite and Belle Dawes pose for a photo after Brisbane's win over Melbourne at Ikon Park in the 2025 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has not given a moment of thought to a possible third straight Grand Final against North Melbourne, with in-form utility Lily Postlethwaite saying its next opponent presented just as much a threat.

The Lions marched into their sixth consecutive preliminary final with a barnstorming 13-point win over Melbourne on Sunday, giving them a week off before the season's penultimate game.

They will face either Hawthorn or Carlton, who meet on Saturday at Ikon Park, for the chance to qualify for a remarkable seventh decider.

Although they are favoured for a collision course with the record-breaking Kangaroos, Postlethwaite said Brisbane players had not given it a second of thought.

"Not at this stage. We're just focusing on who we play next," she said on Tuesday.

"We've got to get through our next two weeks and face our opponent and see how we go from there."

And that's for good reason, with both the Hawks and Blues already having success at Brighton Homes Arena in 2025.

Hawthorn won in round one by four points before Carlton sprung a big surprise a fortnight later, announcing themselves as a threat with a 14-point triumph.

"Whoever we get to face next, we'll have some things to learn and grow from the past games we've met them," Postlethwaite said.

"We've got some things to learn and rectify from those games, so we're super keen to face whoever we're up against."

Brisbane showed its own growth in Sunday's win, turning a 14-point quarter-time deficit into a commanding victory.

The Lions changed their ball movement to play more direct and were able to tidy up the inside 50 entries, resulting in nine goals from 11 scoring shots.

"We took great confidence out of bouncing back from that first quarter," Postlethwaite said.

"I think we just had some better looks going inside 50 and using the right options. That definitely helped."

All-Australian squad member Jennifer Dunne suffered a knee injury during the win over Melbourne, but has avoided any major damage and is hopeful of lining up in the preliminary final.