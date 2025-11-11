Erin Lorenzini is set to take on a new role at the Kangaroos

North Melbourne general manager of women's football Erin Lorenzini. Picture: North Melbourne Football Club

NORTH Melbourne has recognised its immense AFLW success, with its highly rated GM of women's football Erin Lorenzini set to take on the club's strategy portfolio following the departure of James Gallagher earlier this year.

Gallagher left the Kangas in August, where he was GM of strategy and legal, after being appointed chief executive of the AFL Players' Association.

Lorenzini is set to fill Gallagher's void in a newly created GM of strategy and women's football role from January, with staff and players at the club recently informed of the appointment.

The club's high-functioning AFLW department will still maintain a top priority in her new role, with North Melbourne now likely to bolster its women's football program underneath Lorenzini in the coming months.

The decision is a further reflection of the AFLW side's transformation into one of football's most dominant forces, having stretched its unbeaten run to 27 matches with a comfortable qualifying final win over Hawthorn last Friday night.

Lorenzini, who has headed North Melbourne's AFLW program since the start of its unbeaten stretch in 2024, is seen as one of the game's brightest young administrators.

Having played seven games for Greater Western Sydney between 2021-22 following a decade-long WNBL career, Lorenzini has since held government, infrastructure and strategy roles at Cricket New South Wales before returning to the football landscape at the Kangas.

She also sits alongside players, presidents and a series of the game's best administrators on the League's 15-person AFLW Competition Committee, which meets regularly to discuss the future and direction of the women's game.

Gallagher – the club's former strategy boss – left North Melbourne after four seasons earlier this year, succeeding the outgoing Paul Marsh as the AFLPA's new chief executive.