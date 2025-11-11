Sarah Rowe says Hawthorn is likely to be without its leading goalkicker in Saturday's semi-final against Carlton

Aine McDonagh is attended to by medical staff during Hawthorn's qualifying final against North Melbourne on November 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN could be without one of its most important players this weekend, according to Tagged co-host Sarah Rowe.

Rowe believes star forward Aine McDonagh may not get up for Saturday night's must-win semi-final against Carlton.

The Hawks' leading goal kicker hurt her knee in the third quarter of the her side's qualifying final loss to North Melbourne on Friday night.

While she returned to the field later in the game, McDonagh looked to be sore when she came back onto the ground.

"I think that Hawks may be without Aine McDonagh, which I think is a massive loss for them," Rowe said on this week's episode of Tagged.

McDonagh and Rowe are friends, having both moved to Australia from Ireland to play in the AFLW.

Co-host Sarah Hosking is also looking forward to Saturday night's game, particularly to see young Blues star Sophie McKay.

In her first final, McKay kicked two goals and had 19 disposals in Carlton's 41-point win over West Coast.

"What Sophie McKay is doing to this competition as a first year player," Hosking said.

"Her goal celebration was hilarious. I absolutely loved it, but you just have a look at what she's able to do in a finals campaign ... it's incredible.

"I'm super excited to see what Carlton can potentially do in their first finals campaign in a long time."

The co-hosts encouraged fans to get to the games on Saturday at Ikon Park. Melbourne takes on Adelaide on Saturday afternoon, before Hawthorn and Carlton play later that night.

The weather forecast for Melbourne is said to be more favourable for fans this weekend, compared to last weekend when games were played in wet and cold conditions.

"It was a cracking, really cracking finals campaign. Obviously the weather was horrific across the weekend," Hosking said.

"What I am excited to hear obviously for next week's games, the weather's going to be better so I would encourage every single person possible to get down to these games and make sure that it is an absolute cracker."