Carlton players line up for the national anthem ahead of the elimination final between Carlton and West Coast at Ikon Park on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY talk about having a home ground advantage.

But in this weekend's must-win semi-final between Hawthorn and Carlton, it's uncertain who will benefit from the Ikon Park fixture.

Higher-placed Hawthorn will host the match, in an outcome that suits the Blues, who train and play at the facility.

Carlton has played seven games at the ground this season, while Hawthorn has played only one.

The Blues will also use its home change rooms despite being the away team for the semi-final fixture.

The unusual turn of events was discussed on this week's episode of The Wrap with Kate McCarthy and Laura Spurway.

"That might be a little bit confusing for some people," McCarthy said.

"Obviously, Hawthorn will host the Blues, if you can host the Blues at a stadium with their logo on it at that ground."

Learn More 16:28

Of benefit to both teams will be Ikon Park's grandstands that will help shield the wind, something that has often been an issue at Hawthorn's home ground Kinetic Stadium in Frankston.

"But you do feel like the sentiments from Dan Webster ... throughout the season [is] that they'd probably rather play this game at Ikon Park," McCarthy said.

"A stadium, not wind exposed, which will provide probably a little bit more shelter from the elements."

Hawthorn's only game at the venue this season was its 39-point qualifying loss to North Melbourne on Friday night.

Hawthorn players look dejected after their qualifying final loss to North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks didn't score a goal in the contest and finished with just three-points to their name - the lowest score ever in an AFLW final.

Hawthorn's leading goal Aine McDonagh injured her right knee in the third term, adding to the Hawks' woes. The Irish woman returned to the game but seemed to be hampered by the injury.

Learn More 00:55

"I think the big talk around the Hawks is that it's on Aine McDonagh or bust," McCarthy said.

"So (the Hawks) average 29.6 points against teams in the top eight this season.

"If we look at the scores from every other team that won this week - so North with 42 points, the Blues kicked 60, the Lions kicked 56, and the Crows kicked 60 themselves.

"I don't see 29 points being enough to compete with the rest of the teams left in this competition. They need to find an avenue to goal, and they need to find one quickly before next week's game."