Flynn Perez playing VFL for North Melbourne in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FLYNN Perez has secured a second chance in the AFL at Hawthorn more than two years after being delisted by North Melbourne.

The 24-year-old has been added to the rookie list at the Kennedy Community Centre ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on Monday.

Perez was invited to trial at the Hawks in December after helping Sturt win the premiership in the SANFL last year.

The rebounding defender played 24 games across four seasons at Arden Street, but was hampered by two knee reconstructions during his first stint in the AFL.

Perez then relocated to South Australia to join Sturt ahead of 2024 and put himself back on the radar of AFL clubs in 2025, earning state selection before impressing with two big performances in the finals.

After impressing across December and January, Perez played against Geelong in a practice match late last month and stood out with his ball use off half-back.

The Bendigo Pioneers product attracted interest from other clubs across the SSP, but is now back in the AFL system for the first time since 2023.

Hawthorn has informed Werribee midfielder Jack Riding and Box Hill wingman Ethan Stanley that they won’t be offered contracts with the club at this time.

The Hawks have opted to hold the last spot on the list open ahead of the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

2026 SSP signings*

Carlton - Wade Derksen, Elijah Hollands

Fremantle - Mason Cox, Chris Scerri

Greater Western Sydney - Jayden Laverde

Hawthorn - Flynn Perez

Melbourne - Paddy Cross

North Melbourne - Tom Blamires

Port Adelaide - Balyn O'Brien, Mitch Zadow

West Coast - Finlay Macrae, Milan Murdock, Deven Robertson, Harry Schoenberg

Western Bulldogs - Will Lewis

* signing deadline Mon Mar 2