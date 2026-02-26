West Coast has signed a proven state-league performer as an SSP replacement for injured youngster Noah Long

Milan Murdock in action for East Fremantle. Picture: Instagram / @effcsharks

WAFL star Milan Murdock has finally landed a chance in the AFL after being offered a contract by West Coast.

The 25-year-old will be added to the rookie list at the Eagles on Friday under pre-season supplemental selection period rules.

West Coast didn’t have a spot available during the summer until Noah Long suffered a season-ending knee injury in the match simulation against Fremantle on Saturday.

Murdock has been on the radar of AFL clubs for years but now gets a shot at the next level after sustained dominance in the WAFL.

The 180cm midfielder won a third best and fairest for East Fremantle last year after averaging 27.4 disposals and 7.8 tackles per game in 2025.

Murdock also won a third Simpson Medal for Western Australia’s best player in the state game against South Australia at Adelaide Oval last year.

The Eagles have struck gold via mature-age recruiting in recent years, with Tom McCarthy firing in the second half of last year after being selected at pick No.1 in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Ryan Maric was selected with the same pick three years earlier and has raced to 51 games, finishing sixth in the best and fairest last year, while Jack Hutchinson has played 23 games across the past two years.