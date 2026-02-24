Noah Long in action during the match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadiumin round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast youngster Noah Long will miss the entire 2026 season after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's match sim against Fremantle.

The small forward was caught awkwardly in a tackle from Karl Worner and immediately clutched at his left leg before being helped from the ground by two trainers.

In a cruel blow for the luckless 21-year-old, scans have confirmed damage to multiple ligaments.

"Unfortunately, Noah sustained a serious injury to his knee in which multiple ligaments were damaged," West Coast head of high performance Phil Merriman said.

"Although there is no damage to the cartilage, which is great for his long-term outcome, Noah will require surgery in the coming weeks once his knee has settled down.

"While it's incredibly disappointing for Noah and the club, we will wrap our arms around him and support him every step of the way through his rehabilitation."

Long suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024 and was restricted to 10 games last year as he rebounded from the length lay-off.