Match Review Officer Michael Christian joins AFL Daily to talk through the MRO and Tribunal changes for this season

Bailey Smith makes contact with Umpire Jacob Mollison during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MONDAY night Tribunal hearings will be a "pragmatic" addition this season while gut punches that would have previously been a fine are more likely to result in a suspension in 2026.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian, who addressed this year's MRO changes with Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich on the AFL Daily podcast on Tuesday, says Tribunal hearings for incidents in Thursday night games will be held on Monday nights this season, rather than the traditional Tuesday nights, providing a shorter turnaround and more clarity for clubs and players involved.

AFL.com.au last week confirmed seven Tribunal modifications introduced for the year and in a wide-ranging discussion, Christian confirmed:

Incidents where a player strikes another in the chest or stomach are more likely to be graded medium impact and result in a suspension

Those who push players into other players in contests risk suspension, regardless of if the player injured is a teammate or an opponent

Incidents where an opponent is concussed will not automatically be graded as severe and result in a three-match ban

A fourth offence for careless umpire contact will result in an automatic one-week ban

See below for snippets of Christian's chat on AFL Daily, watch in the video below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Learn More 08:02

Michael Christian on ... intentional strikes

"It will be graded, usually, as medium, at a minimum. Usually means more than 50 per cent. That's a significant change ... that will result in a week suspension.

"A strike is defined as a blow delivered with force; there's nothing about a clenched fist in there. As long as the blow is delivered with force, it doesn't matter if it's a clenched fist or a palm of the hand."

Michael Christian on ... pushing an opponent into a contest

"It has always come under rough conduct ... what we've done is make a specific guideline in respect to it.

"It refers to all players; if you were to push an opponent into your teammate and your teammate is injured, you could potentially still be charged."

Learn More 00:54

Michael Christian on ... grading incidents involving concussion

"(Previously), if a player committed a careless act and a concussion resulted, the minimum suspension would be three weeks. But the AFL has listened to the feedback ... and there is now a provision in place that if the observable force doesn't look like it warrants a three-week suspension, there is a capacity to bring it back.

"I've always had the ability to upgrade on the potential to cause more serious injury, but this provision allows me to come back.

"(Justin McInerney's suspension from round one, 2025) is the one incident for the year that would definitely be looked at in 2026 as potentially this provision applying. Not saying it definitely would be, but that is one that would be looked at closely."

Learn More 00:38

Michael Christian on ... careless contact with umpires

"Last year, there was the threat of suspension ... now it's just been mandated to make it quite simple and transparent.

"If you do it four times, it's an automatic one-week suspension."

Subscribe to the AFL Daily podcast for the full interview and the rest of today’s episode