Jackson Archer in action during North Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne youngster Jackson Archer has been offered a three-match ban after a brutal collision with Luke Cleary on Saturday night, while Sydney’s Justin McInerney has also been suspended for three games.

Cleary was concussed after a collision with Archer during the Western Bulldogs' 16-point win over the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium.

The Match Review Officer charged Archer with rough conduct, grading the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in a three-game suspension.

North Melbourne will now weigh up whether or not it will challenge the MRO's ruling.

Speaking about the incident after the Roos' loss, coach Alastair Clarkson said: "I haven't looked at a replay of it but just an unfortunate collision in the game. I hope the young fella's OK.

"I didn't know what the free kick was gonna be – was it gonna be for too high or was it gonna be for taking the legs out of the opposition?

"And unfortunately the young fella's been injured but I hope he comes out of it OK."

Cleary was concussed in the incident but has been cleared of any other serious damage.

If the ban stands, Archer will miss games against Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney.

McInerney, meanwhile, has been offered a three-match ban after a bump on Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich.

The Swan caught Starcevich high during the final quarter, with the Lion suffering a concussion.

The incident was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact.

As it stands, he won't return until round six, with the Swans having the bye in round three. He will miss games against Fremantle, North Melbourne and Collingwood.

That was one of three charges for McInerney, who was also fined for a separate rough conduct offence, and for tripping.