The Saints have been hit hard by injury, but coach Ross Lyon said it was no excuse for their performance against the Crows

Callum Wilkie and Jack Steele look dejected after St Kilda's loss to Adelaide in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon refuses to use a spate of injuries as an excuse for a lacklustre 63-point loss to Adelaide to open its season.

Instead, Lyon pinpointed a lack of composure as cause for concern as the Crows banked a confidence-boosting victory at Adelaide Oval.

Spearhead Darcy Fogarty booted four goals and was among a dozen goalkickers for Adelaide, which kicked five goals to none in the opening 18 minutes to set an ominous tone for the Saints.

St Kilda's preferred attack was decimated for the clash with seven injured first-choice players unavailable including forwards Max King, Mitch Owens, Cooper Sharman and Dan Butler.

"I don't like to use excuses – it's next man up," Lyon said.

"Clearly we're a young list that gets a bit more vulnerable (with injuries) but that's the path which we've chosen.

"But we also want to be better than that.

"(We're) probably more disappointed in our lack of composure to the plan, but pressure does funny things to people and coaches."

The Saints were overpowered by a Crows midfield led by captain Jordan Dawson (27 disposals, two goals), Izak Rankine (28, two goals), Jake Soligo (29, one goal) and Matt Crouch (31, one goal).

"Our guys ... brought the fight that we were after," said satisfied Crows coach Matthew Nicks.

"The challenge now is for us to do it week after week, but it's a great start."

"There were periods in the game where I thought it was a reasonably vanilla battle ... but we took our chances when we had them," Nicks added.

Nicks, who is yet to take the Crows to the finals as he embarks on his sixth season, senses something brewing – but it's yet to be proven.

"I'm confident our guys are maturing; organically, we're growing as a group," Nicks said.

"We added this year some really high-level acquisitions. We brought in a young kid today, Sid Draper from the draft, who showed that he has a lot of potential to be a really strong player in this League.

"So with those, you've got to be confident in your group; I'll back the group in."