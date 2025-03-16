Follow it LIVE: Adelaide v St Kilda from 12.05pm ACDT

ADELAIDE will be expected to make a winning start to its season when it hosts St Kilda on Sunday.

The Crows have given coach Matthew Nicks his best hand yet to reach the finals for the first time in his sixth season in charge following the recruitment of Alex Neal-Bullen, James Peatling and Isaac Cumming.

The new additions help give the Crows a fresh look through their midfield in particular as they search for more support for captain Jordan Dawson to lead them back into the top eight.

St Kilda underwhelmed through much of the pre-season as it was hit hard by injury and poor results but few would discount coach Ross Lyon finding a way to lift his side especially when their backs are to the wall.

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.05pm ACDT

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Sid Draper

St Kilda: Hunter Clark

But the Saints will also have to overcome a worrying history at Adelaide Oval if they are to stun the Crows after only winning three of their 18 matches at the venue and none since 2022.

Greater Western Sydney already has a win on the board ahead of a trip to the MCG to take on Melbourne.

Melbourne players and coaches have gone out of their way to say that those in the club have cleared the air and learned from past mistakes as they seek to put a rollercoaster period behind them.

The Giants could hardly have been more impressive as they outran the overpowered Collingwood in Opening Round even without several of their key players.

West Coast is able to bring an element of surprise into its season-opener against Gold Coast with several fresh faces including Liam Baker in the line-up and new coach Andrew McQualter calling the shots.

The Eagles will be as focused on seeing improvement from their young guns as much as results this year, especially after losing the likes of Elliot Yeo to injury in the off-season.

Gold Coast has been here before, closing in on a maiden finals campaign before injuries, missteps or simply failing to live up to expectations leaves the side falling short.