ADELAIDE has overpowered St Kilda in an impressive 63-point win in its season-opener on Sunday.
Darcy Fogarty (four goals) was among a dozen goalkickers for the free-wheeling Crows in their 21.9 (135) to 10.12 (72) victory at Adelaide Oval.
Adelaide kicked five goals to none in the opening 18 minutes to set an ominous tone for the Saints, who were without seven injured first-choice players.
The Adelaide attack, led by Fogarty, Riley Thilthorpe (three goals) and Josh Rachele (two goals) feasted on plentiful supply from a dominant midfield.
Fogarty and Thilthorpe kicked two majors each in the term and Rachele had a hand, or a foot, in four of the initial five goals.
Adelaide led 7.2 to 2.2 at quarter-time before St Kilda stemmed the flow in the second term, kicking two goals to three to trail by 37 points at half-time.
But the floodgates opened again for the Crows in a powerful third quarter featuring seven consecutive goals in a 22-minute burst.
The spree included majors to Adelaide's three recruits: former Greater Western Sydney pair Isaac Cumming and James Peatling and ex-Melbourne forward Alex Neal-Bullen.
The trio were serviceable on debut with Cumming finishing with two goals and 16 disposals, Neal-Bullen gathering 21 touches and Peatling 19.
Their efforts were overshadowed by captain Jordan Dawson (27 disposals, two goals), Izak Rankine (28, two goals), Jake Soligo (29 disposals, one goal) and Matt Crouch (31, one goal) who formed a slick onball brigade.
Adelaide's Josh Worrell (25 disposals), Mark Keane (21) and Rory Laird (29) ruled in defence and the Crows' attack was ever-threatening.
Fogarty and Thilthorpe were aerial forces while Rachele snapped two classy goals in addition to creating others.
Such was Adelaide's command, veteran Taylor Walker (one goal) was rested midway through the third term to give substitute and highly touted draftee Sid Draper his AFL debut before a 42,895-strong crowd.
In contrast, the Saints struggled to find any clear winners though recruit Jack Macrae was a standout in his first game for the club and 250th AFL match overall.
The former Western Bulldog amassed a game-high 34 disposals and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was typically smooth across half-back with 27 touches.
Max Hall, a 22-year-old making his AFL debut after being picked in last year's mid-season draft, had two goals, as did stalwarts Mason Wood and Jack Higgins.
Skipper shows the way
The Crows made a fast start and it was captain Jordan Dawson who helped set up the win. His superb first quarter included nine disposals, three marks, a goal assist and a goal as Adelaide opened up a five-goal lead at the first change. The Saints sent Marcus Windhager to tag Dawson for a period during the second quarter with the Crows skipper finishing with 27 disposals and two goals.
Sid gets his chance
No.4 draft pick Sid Draper started as the Crows' substitute but got his chance in the third quarter, replacing Taylor Walker (managed). The midfielder didn't take long to get involved, much to the delight of the Crows faithful, and finished with eight disposals and two clearances from his 33 per cent time on ground.
Saints' mid-season recruit impresses
It was a tough day for St Kilda, but Max Hall – taken in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – was a bright spark. He was dangerous inside 50, particularly early, and finished the day with 16 disposals and two goals.
ADELAIDE 7.2 10.4 17.7 21.9 (135)
ST KILDA 2.2 4.3 7.7 10.12 (72)
GOALS
Adelaide: Fogarty 4, Thilthorpe 3, Rankine 2, Rachele 2, Dawson 2, Cumming 2, Walker, Soligo, Peatling, Neal-Bullen, Keays, Crouch
St Kilda: Wood 2, Higgins 2, Hall 2, Wanganeen-Milera, Hill, Garcia, Cordy
BEST
Adelaide: Dawson, Rankine, Soligo, Rachele, Fogarty, Crouch, Worrell
St Kilda: Macrae, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilson, Sinclair, Hall
INJURIES
Adelaide: Nil
St Kilda: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Sid Draper (replaced Taylor Walker in the third quarter)
St Kilda: Hunter Clark (replaced Angus Hastie in the third quarter)
Crowd: 42,895 at Adelaide Oval