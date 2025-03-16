The Crows have recorded a strong win over the Saints

James Peatling and Isaac Cumming celebrate during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has overpowered St Kilda in an impressive 63-point win in its season-opener on Sunday.

Darcy Fogarty (four goals) was among a dozen goalkickers for the free-wheeling Crows in their 21.9 (135) to 10.12 (72) victory at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide kicked five goals to none in the opening 18 minutes to set an ominous tone for the Saints, who were without seven injured first-choice players.

The Adelaide attack, led by Fogarty, Riley Thilthorpe (three goals) and Josh Rachele (two goals) feasted on plentiful supply from a dominant midfield.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:30 Full post-match, R1: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round one’s match against St Kilda

09:16 Full post-match, R1: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round one’s match against Adelaide

08:12 Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda The Crows and Saints clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:43 Jack goes whack from distance for cool consolation Jack Higgins wheels around after taking the mark and sends home a beauty from outside 50

00:46 Dawson does it all in this wild 65m goal Crows captain Jordan Dawson follows up his own clearance with a sensational strike from distance

00:39 New Crows on the block start to rock Adelaide recruits James Peatling and Alex Neal-Bullen join the party with a pair of cracking goals in the third term

00:37 Wood you look at that: Saint sinks bomb Mason Wood scores a beauty from beyond 50 after his hopeful effort manages to slip through the hands of Darcy Wilson

00:43 Rachele lighting up your telly with ridiculous finish Josh Rachele shows how dangerous he is around the big sticks with a dazzling spin and strike

00:47 Captain fires up the troops with trusty left A pumped-up Jordan Dawson adds to his side's super start with a classy snap

00:38 Cumming through: New Crow opens his account Adelaide gets off to a flying start as recruit Isaac Cumming earns his first major for the club

Fogarty and Thilthorpe kicked two majors each in the term and Rachele had a hand, or a foot, in four of the initial five goals.

Adelaide led 7.2 to 2.2 at quarter-time before St Kilda stemmed the flow in the second term, kicking two goals to three to trail by 37 points at half-time.

But the floodgates opened again for the Crows in a powerful third quarter featuring seven consecutive goals in a 22-minute burst.

The spree included majors to Adelaide's three recruits: former Greater Western Sydney pair Isaac Cumming and James Peatling and ex-Melbourne forward Alex Neal-Bullen.

The trio were serviceable on debut with Cumming finishing with two goals and 16 disposals, Neal-Bullen gathering 21 touches and Peatling 19.

Their efforts were overshadowed by captain Jordan Dawson (27 disposals, two goals), Izak Rankine (28, two goals), Jake Soligo (29 disposals, one goal) and Matt Crouch (31, one goal) who formed a slick onball brigade.

Adelaide's Josh Worrell (25 disposals), Mark Keane (21) and Rory Laird (29) ruled in defence and the Crows' attack was ever-threatening.

Fogarty and Thilthorpe were aerial forces while Rachele snapped two classy goals in addition to creating others.

Such was Adelaide's command, veteran Taylor Walker (one goal) was rested midway through the third term to give substitute and highly touted draftee Sid Draper his AFL debut before a 42,895-strong crowd.

In contrast, the Saints struggled to find any clear winners though recruit Jack Macrae was a standout in his first game for the club and 250th AFL match overall.

The former Western Bulldog amassed a game-high 34 disposals and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was typically smooth across half-back with 27 touches.

Max Hall, a 22-year-old making his AFL debut after being picked in last year's mid-season draft, had two goals, as did stalwarts Mason Wood and Jack Higgins.

Skipper shows the way

The Crows made a fast start and it was captain Jordan Dawson who helped set up the win. His superb first quarter included nine disposals, three marks, a goal assist and a goal as Adelaide opened up a five-goal lead at the first change. The Saints sent Marcus Windhager to tag Dawson for a period during the second quarter with the Crows skipper finishing with 27 disposals and two goals.

Sid gets his chance

No.4 draft pick Sid Draper started as the Crows' substitute but got his chance in the third quarter, replacing Taylor Walker (managed). The midfielder didn't take long to get involved, much to the delight of the Crows faithful, and finished with eight disposals and two clearances from his 33 per cent time on ground.

Saints' mid-season recruit impresses

It was a tough day for St Kilda, but Max Hall – taken in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – was a bright spark. He was dangerous inside 50, particularly early, and finished the day with 16 disposals and two goals.

ADELAIDE 7.2 10.4 17.7 21.9 (135)

ST KILDA 2.2 4.3 7.7 10.12 (72)

GOALS

Adelaide: Fogarty 4, Thilthorpe 3, Rankine 2, Rachele 2, Dawson 2, Cumming 2, Walker, Soligo, Peatling, Neal-Bullen, Keays, Crouch

St Kilda: Wood 2, Higgins 2, Hall 2, Wanganeen-Milera, Hill, Garcia, Cordy

BEST

Adelaide: Dawson, Rankine, Soligo, Rachele, Fogarty, Crouch, Worrell

St Kilda: Macrae, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilson, Sinclair, Hall



INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Sid Draper (replaced Taylor Walker in the third quarter)

St Kilda: Hunter Clark (replaced Angus Hastie in the third quarter)

Crowd: 42,895 at Adelaide Oval