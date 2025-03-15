THE WESTERN Bulldogs are optimistic young defender Luke Cleary will be okay after he was knocked out in a sickening collision late in their 16-point win over North Melbourne.
In sweltering conditions under the roof at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, the fast-starting Bulldogs took an early lead, kicking five of the first six goals and never let it slip, claiming a 17.11 (113) to 14.13 (97) round-one win.
But the biggest talking point was a nasty collision between Kangaroo Jackson Archer and Cleary.
Cleary was getting down low to pick up the ball, with Jacob Konstanty in pursuit, when Archer flung himself forward and went over the top of the Bulldog, collecting him in the head with his knee.
Cleary, 23, was knocked out and play was stopped for several minutes as he received medical attention before being taken off on a stretcher, and he was later taken to hospital as a precaution.
"Luke's headed off to hospital," Beveridge said.
"So I can't give you much other than that he'll obviously be in concussion protocols for a little while and ASAP we'll let you know what's happening with Luke.
"It just looked like just a bad crash, and players went hard and Luke's come off second-best.
"He was responsive enough on the ground for the medical staff to be optimistic."
While it didn't seem malicious, the incident may well come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer.
"Just an unfortunate collision in the game, I hope the young fella's okay," North coach Alastair Clarkson said about the incident.
Despite the intent and attack on the ball that led to a few injury concerns in a hard-fought clash, Clarkson said he was disappointed with the loss.
"Pleased that we were in the game, but obviously disappointed that we just gave them a little bit of a leg up at the start and couldn't reel them back," he said post-match.
The Bulldogs steadied with the first three goals of the final term and North couldn't bridge the gap.
"Both teams squandered some opportunities, but to hold sway in that last quarter when there's a lot of fatigue in round one, it's a good sign for our lads," Beveridge said.
The Bulldogs host Collingwood next Friday night while the Kangaroos play Melbourne next Sunday.