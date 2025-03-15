Collingwood's coach says he's 'very happy' with star recruit, Ken Hinkley's not so joyful about Port Adelaide's performance

Dan Houston during the round one match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, March 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CRAIG McRae gathered his players at the AIA Centre on Tuesday morning after Collingwood’s 52-point loss to Greater Western Sydney to evaluate individual energy levels. Most said they felt at least 85 per cent. Some said 100 per cent. Only one said they felt fully charged with a spare battery in their back pocket.

That player was Dan Houston.

In his first game for his new side – and his first game against his old side – the dual All-Australian turned up exactly as advertised on Saturday night, after moving from Port Adelaide as part of a blockbuster five-player, three-club trade last October.

MAGPIES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Houston missed Opening Round due to the final game of his five-game suspension, but unlike Collingwood, the star half-back didn’t take a week to get going.

The 27-year-old amassed 10 first-quarter disposals before finishing with 27 for the game at 89 per cent efficiency, 10 intercept possessions, six score involvements and five inside 50s in the 91-point demolition of the Power at the MCG.

Learn More 08:08

"When you have someone come to your club you have this great optimism about what they're going to bring. But when they are actually in your system, you go 'woahh, he is going to make a difference'," McRae said on Saturday night.

"Not only does he win the ball in the air, he wins it on the ground and then uses it ridiculously well. He is a rare talent, we are very happy to have him."

Collingwood copped it from everywhere this week, including a brutally honest appraisal from Giants captain Toby Greene, who questioned the Magpies' conditioning on Fox Footy. McRae said he didn't listen to the outside noise, focusing on learning the lessons of round zero.

"We had our own internal dialogue on what we wanted to improve on and let others judge us from afar. We didn't need to use it [Toby Greene remarks]; we have great pride in our performance and we took a step forward tonight," McRae said.

Learn More 06:55

"We wanted to perform in a manner that our fans would be really proud of us. Clearly last week wasn't that and we had to get to work. The Giants are a good team and hard to play away. We learned some good lessons about what we want to look like with the ball in hand and how we want to defend the ground."

For the first time in Scott Pendlebury's 405-game career, the 37-year-old started as the sub. Pendlebury has only been subbed out of six of those games, but just one week into 2025, McRae opted to manage the veteran's workloads as part of a clear plan with three six-day breaks to start the season.

"We had a good chat about a month ago. I'd been thinking about this for a long time, longer than that. We had a good chat about that," he said.

"To be honest, I was pretty keen to start him as sub last week. We talked through that. Six days after a travel. We had this game marked for over a month. This time of year is summer footy, its hot and it's transitional."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Recruit makes powerful statement in opening minute Port Adelaide recruit Jack Lukosius gets his side on the board early with this quickfire snap

01:06 Membrey runs manic in three-goal first term Tim Membrey makes the most of his first home game for Collingwood with three impressive majors

00:59 'Goal of the night for the Pies': Sidey sinks team major Steele Sidebottom snaps an electrifying goal after a relentless pursuit from Collingwood

00:48 Maynard's minute of mayhem Brayden Maynard scores two unlikely but brilliant majors in a minute, bringing the home faithful to their feet

00:33 Daicos lights up 'G with trademark flair Nick Daicos blitzes through the defence as he snaps a brilliant goal in his usual style

00:51 Bobby's smooth moves gift two of the simplest goals Bobby Hill's goosestep skills grant himself and teammate Tim Membrey a couple of late majors in the Pies' party

01:15 Houston hits hard as Port powerless against ex-star Former Power star Dan Houston punishes his old club with a dominant display in his first home game for the Magpies

08:08 Highlights: Collingwood v Port Adelaide The Magpies and Power clash in round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

05:03 Hinkley post-match, R1: 'We were miles off the pace' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round one’s match against Collingwood

06:55 McRae post-match, R1: 'We took a step forward tonight' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round one’s match against Port Adelaide

Saturday night marked the 275th game of Ken Hinkley's coaching career – the first of his final season in charge at Port Adelaide – and marked his largest losing margin to date.

The Power were 34 points down at half-time and never recovered, struggling to match Collingwood's frenetic pressure – they lost the tackle count by 25 – in an embarrassing start to 2025 for a side that reached the penultimate weekend of last season.

"It was really disappointing. Round one and we didn't play anywhere near like we've been performing in the pre-season and training," Hinkley told reporters.

Learn More 05:03

"Collingwood beat us the way they've beaten us in the past; they were too physical and able to hurt us badly on turnover. We looked like a team that didn't play last week; they looked like a team that had played and got a reminder. We were miles off the pace, everyone knows that. We were really disappointed in that effort.

"They beat us physically and they beat us on the run, as well. They didn't just beat us one-way. Clearly when you win the game by that much you dominate the game in all phases. It's hard to be positive about anything around the way we played other than we're in a transition, we're in the space of playing a slightly different game style and clearly we have a lot to learn."

Port Adelaide will return to Adelaide on Sunday morning ahead of a clash against Richmond at home next Sunday. That fixture is no longer as appealing as it was before Thursday night.