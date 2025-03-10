See below for a state-by-state broadcast guide to round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL premiership season
Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, Thursday March 13
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)
Western Australia
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)
Queensland
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)
Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, Friday March 14
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)
Western Australia
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)
Queensland
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 15
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.50pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 10am (match starts at 10.20am)
Delay on Seven and 7Plus from 12pm
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.50am)
Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, Saturday March 15
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3.30pm (match starts at 3.45pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.15pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.15pm)
Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 5pm
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)
Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6pm
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.45pm)
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, Saturday March 15
Victoria
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, Saturday March 15
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)
Delay on Seven and 7Plus from 8.30pm
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, Sunday March 16
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.35pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 12pm (match starts at 12.05pm)
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.05pm)
Western Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 9.30am (match starts at 9.35am)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.35am)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.35pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.35pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11am (match starts at 11.05am)
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, Sunday March 16
Victoria
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3.15pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
South Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 2.40pm (match starts at 2.50pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.45pm (match starts at 2.50pm)
Western Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 12.15pm (match starts at 12.20pm)
Queensland
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.15pm (match starts at 2.20pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3.15pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Tasmania
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3.15pm (match starts at 3.20pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)
Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 1.45pm (match starts at 1.50pm)
West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, Sunday March 16
Victoria
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
South Australia
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5.30pm (match starts at 5.40pm)
Western Australia
Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)
Queensland
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5pm (match starts at 5.10pm)
New South Wales/ACT
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Tasmania
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)
Northern Territory
Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)