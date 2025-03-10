Get a state-by-state broadcast guide to Round One of the 2025 AFL season

Aliir Aliir handballs during Port Adelaide's game against Collingwood in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

See below for a state-by-state broadcast guide to round one of the 2025 Toyota AFL premiership season

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, Thursday March 13

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 7pm)

Western Australia

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4pm (match starts at 4.30pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.30pm)



New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.30pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 5.30pm (match starts at 6pm)

Patrick Cripps and Jacob Koschitzke compete for the ball during Carlton's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, Friday March 14

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7pm (match starts at 7.10pm)

Western Australia

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.40pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.40pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Archie Perkins during the round one match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG, March 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday March 15

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.50pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 10am (match starts at 10.20am)

Delay on Seven and 7Plus from 12pm

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.20pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.50am)

Patrick Dangerfield chases Corey Wagner during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sydney v Brisbane at the SCG, Saturday March 15

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3.30pm (match starts at 3.45pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 1pm (match starts at 1.15pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.15pm)

Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 5pm

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

Delay on 7Mate and 7Plus from 6pm

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4pm (match starts at 4.15pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 2.30pm (match starts at 2.45pm)

Isaac Heeney is tackled by Hugh McCluggage during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, Saturday March 15

Victoria

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Sports 3 and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)

Aaron Naughton tackles Luke McDonald during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, Saturday March 15

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7pm (match starts at 7.05pm)

Delay on Seven and 7Plus from 8.30pm

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.35pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6.30pm (match starts at 6.35pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 7.30pm (match starts at 7.35pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.05pm)

Ollie Wines looks to go past Nick Daico during the match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, Sunday March 16

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.35pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 12pm (match starts at 12.05pm)

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12pm (match starts at 12.05pm)

Western Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 9.30am (match starts at 9.35am)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11.30am (match starts at 11.35am)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.35pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 12.30pm (match starts at 12.35pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 11am (match starts at 11.05am)

Taylor Walker in action during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, Sunday March 16

Victoria

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3.15pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

South Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 2.40pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.45pm (match starts at 2.50pm)

Western Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 12pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 12.15pm (match starts at 12.20pm)

Queensland

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 2pm (match starts at 2.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 2.15pm (match starts at 2.20pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on 7Mate and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3.15pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Tasmania

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 3.15pm (match starts at 3.20pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 1.30pm (match starts at 1.50pm)

Live on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge from 1.45pm (match starts at 1.50pm)

Jack Viney handballs while being tackled by Toby Bedford and Kieren Briggs during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, Sunday March 16

Victoria

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

South Australia

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5.30pm (match starts at 5.40pm)

Western Australia

Live on Seven and 7Plus from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 3pm (match starts at 3.10pm)

Queensland

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 5pm (match starts at 5.10pm)

New South Wales/ACT

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Tasmania

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 6pm (match starts at 6.10pm)

Northern Territory

Live on Fox Footy and Kayo from 4.30pm (match starts at 4.40pm)