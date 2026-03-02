Paddy Cross lands at Melbourne on the final day of the pre-season supplemental selection period

Paddy Cross in action during VFL round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has moved swiftly to replace retired defender Steven May, signing Casey Demons forward Paddy Cross on the eve of the season.

The Demons handed the rookie deal to Cross on the final day of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) period following May's retirement announcement on Sunday night.

Melbourne has signed Casey Demons forward Paddy Cross ahead of the SSP deadline today. The 23yo has trained with Steven King’s squad across the pre-season and now gets his chance after Steven May’s retirement @AFLcomau — Josh Gabelich (@JoshGabelich) March 2, 2026

Cross had impressed after training with Melbourne's squad across the summer.

The 23-year-old was working full-time as an electrician in Gippsland, but now finds himself on the Demons' list as it begins a new era under Steven King.

He won Casey's Rising Star award last season, kicking 24 goals across 18 games including four goals in Casey's thumping elimination final win over Williamstown.

Paddy Cross celebrates a goal during the VFL semi-final between Frankston and Casey Demons at Kinetic Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The final list spot opened up at the Demons on Sunday night after May announced his retirement following 251 games with the Demons and Gold Coast.

The premiership defender was contracted until the end of 2026 but he confirmed his retirement on social media on Sunday night, saying the Demons needed "clean air and no distractions moving forward".

Melbourne will begin its season at the MCG against St Kilda on Sunday, March 15.

2026 SSP signings*

Carlton - Wade Derksen, Elijah Hollands

Fremantle - Mason Cox, Chris Scerri

Greater Western Sydney - Jayden Laverde

Hawthorn - Flynn Perez

Melbourne - Paddy Cross

North Melbourne - Tom Blamires

Port Adelaide - Balyn O'Brien, Mitch Zadow

West Coast - Finlay Macrae, Milan Murdock, Deven Robertson, Harry Schoenberg

Western Bulldogs - Will Lewis

* signing deadline Mon Mar 2