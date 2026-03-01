A hip arthroscope for Aidan McCartney means he is unlikely to play in his draft year

Aidan McCartney during a 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U16 match; and (inset) Jason McCartney. Pictures: AFL Photos

FATHER-son draft prospect Aidan McCartney is set to be sidelined for his draft year after undergoing hip surgery last week.

The son of former Kangaroo Jason McCartney, who is now the Giants' football boss, showed promising signs last year as a developing young tall playing for the Allies.

But his hip arthroscope is set to see him miss around six months, likely to mean he won't play in 2026.

McCartney is eligible to join North Melbourne as a father-son, given Jason played 107 games for the club, but will also be able to join the Swans as a member of their Academy.

He played with the Swans Academy last year before debuting for Sydney's VFL side late in the year. The 191cm prospect also kicked two goals playing on Grand Final day at the MCG in the under-17s futures game.

Both North and the Swans will have access to McCartney, who will have the ability to choose towards the end of the season his preference.

He had managed the hip injury at the end of the season, with hip problems not uncommon for developing talls around their draft age.

McCartney has been a part of North's father-son program and was due to have a training stint with its AFL side over the pre-season before getting the injury sorted, with the 17-year-old expected to spend more time at Arden Street later in the season.

Aidan McCartney (35) flies for a mark during the 2025 Coates Talent League Boys match between Eastern Ranges and Sydney Swans Academy at Box Hill City Oval on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason McCartney played at Adelaide (37 games) and Collingwood (38 games) as well as North Melbourne, but only the Roos have eligibility on Aidan under-father son rules.