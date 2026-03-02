Bulldogs utility joins his AFL counterparts on the last day of the supplemental selection period

Will Lewis celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Footscray and Southport on September 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have signed Footscray VFL forward Will Lewis as a pre-season supplemental selection period rookie.

Ahead of Monday's 5pm AEDT deadline, the Dogs have locked in Lewis for their last vacant list spot.

He had been vying for the position with former Carlton forward Will White.

Lewis, 26, is a 194cm forward who featured in the Dogs' VFL premiership last season. He played 19 games last year after five in 2024 and kicked 40 goals for the year, including two in the Grand Final.

He had been training with the Dogs' program among other VFL-listed players across the pre-season before getting his official call-up for his train-on chance earlier this month.

Days after beginning his stint at the Bulldogs, Lewis was picked to play against Sydney's AFL team in its match simulation, playing as a defender then being swung forward to kick two late goals.

Will Lewis in action during the Western Bulldogs' match sim clash with Sydney on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs have always been keen to draft from within their VFL program in rookie decisions, with Anthony Scott, Ryan Gardner, Robbie McComb and Caleb Poulter all pre-season or mid-season rookie picks over recent years.

The Bulldogs had an open spot on their list after James Harmes retired from the club with this season to run on his contract.

2026 SSP signings*

Carlton - Wade Derksen, Elijah Hollands

Fremantle - Mason Cox, Chris Scerri

Greater Western Sydney - Jayden Laverde

Hawthorn - Flynn Perez

Melbourne - Paddy Cross

North Melbourne - Tom Blamires

Port Adelaide - Balyn O'Brien, Mitch Zadow

West Coast - Finlay Macrae, Milan Murdock, Deven Robertson, Harry Schoenberg

Western Bulldogs - Will Lewis

* signing deadline Mon Mar 2