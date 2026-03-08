Lachy Dovaston, Willem Duursma and Jai Serong. Pictures: AFL Photos/Phil Hillyard

IT'S LOCKOUT week for AFL Fantasy! After witnessing some debutants in Opening Round, we will see more get their chance in round one and be set to make thousands of Fantasy teams.

Cash cows are arguably the most important members of our teams. Players with a starting value under $350,000 are considered as cash cows or 'rookie-priced' players.

As mentioned previously, rookies/cash cows define the structure of your team. To make best use of the $18.3 million salary cap, you need to fit in cheap players. They not only need to generate some cash for you in the 'stock market' game of Fantasy Classic, but provide important points on field.

It's time to rank the best of the potential cash cows, featuring those who are fit and in the mix to play round one.

Defenders

This is where our cash cows are!

Opening Round told us that Lachie Jaques and Jai Serong should be in our teams. Jaques collected 16 disposals, four marks and four tackles and was entrusted to take a couple of kick-ins for the Dogs, while Serong scored 54 points in the first half on the Swans' wing.

With scores of 76 and 72 respectively, they will both make plenty of early dollars.

West Coast's Josh Lindsay scored 76 in his AAMI Community Series game and Sam Grlj looks the best of the new Tiger cubs. Both are capable of putting up fieldable scores in defence. Add to these the mature-age Bulldog Michael Sellwood, who had an impressive debut with 61.

Josh Lindsay in action during West Coast's match simulation against Fremantle on February 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

This has given structure of teams a re-think.

With the slightly above rookie-priced Lachlan Blakiston a walk-up start for 39 per cent of teams, could you have two on-field options in defence? It could be a play with the potential players likely to be there in round one and with the ability to score.

1. Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000)

2. Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000)

3. Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000)

4. Sam Grlj (DEF, $322,000)

5. Michael Sellwood (DEF, $230,000)

6. Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000)

7. Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $314,000)

8. Charlie Edwards (DEF/MID, $230,000)

9. Josh Gibcus (DEF, $230,000)

10. Wade Derksen (DEF, $230,000)

Lachie Jaques in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Brisbane in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielders

The most popular player in Fantasy Classic is Jagga Smith and with good reason! After missing last year due to a pre-season ACL injury, Smith has been outstanding this pre-season in all appearances. In Opening Round he scored 82 points thanks to 27 disposals, three marks and two tackles as he ran through Carlton's midfield. Lock him in on field.

Jagga Smith in action during Carlton's clash against Sydney in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Carroll was excellent in the final game of Opening Round. In his friendly half-back role, he managed 16 disposals and eight marks to score 78. He could make a case to start on field if your structure allows, but if not, know that he'll make bulk coin if he's playing like that.

The No.1 pick at last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Willem Duursma, could join him as he'll find himself on the Eagles' wing in round one. Duursma scored 67 in the AAMI Community Series. He might be best suited to a bench spot as confidence in other rookie-priced players is low.

Dyson Sharp looks set to go for the Bombers and recent SSP addition to the Roos, Tom Blamires, showed that he can score with 92 in his pre-season game.

Could you sneak a dual-position player into your midfield?

1. Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000)

2. Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000)

3. Willem Duursma (MID, $350,000)

4. Tom Blamires (MID, $230,000)

5. Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000)

6. Jack Watkins (MID, $230,000)

Rucks

There's one player who is the talk of the Fantasy community when it comes to ruck cash cows and that's Lachlan McAndrew. He's a lock for our teams, but should you play him on field, or just let him ride the pine as an emergency?

For now, he's more popular as the second ruck for several reasons. The key ones being the lack of faith in the rucks due to the new rules and that he has access to scoring as well as any rookie-priced player in the game due to his role. This decision will cause headaches throughout lockout week.

Cooper Duff-Tytler looks likely to play for the Eagles, but is he worth the extra dollars? Zane Zakostelsky was impressive in Opening Round in his limited time on ground. If named, you could get a quick cash hit from him early doors.

1. Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000)

2. Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUC/FWD, $338,000)

3. Zane Zakostelsky (DEF/RUC, $230,000)

4. Callum Coleman-Jones (RUC, $230,000)

Mason Cox and Lachlan McAndrew contest the ruck during the AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Rushton Park on February 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

Most of the pre-season, coaches have been happy to roll with Deven Robertson playing the midfield role for the Eagles as their last on-field player in the forward line. This might be the right play, especially with Leo Lombard scoring 75 for the Suns in Opening Round and has the West Coast/Richmond double, where he could produce fieldable scores.

Leo Lombard celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

There are a few names on the list, but those two are the two to be most comfortable with.

North Melbourne's Lachy Dovaston was excellent in the pre-season, kicking three goals against Collingwood for 81 points. He's a worthy bench option.

Outside of those three, Latrelle Pickett looks to have solid job security for the Demons, but scoring may be sporadic. Ty Gallop has 64 from Opening Round baked into his early price movements, but tread carefully as he was still ranked 17th for the Lions in a high Fantasy scoring match.

1. Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000)

2. Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000)

3. Lachy Dovaston (FWD, $290,000)

4. Latrelle Pickett (FWD, $306,000)

5. Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $344,000)

6. Ty Gallop (FWD, $263,000)

7. Jacob Newton (FWD, $230,000)

8. Cooper Hynes (FWD, $267,000)

9. Josaia Delana (FWD, $232,000)

10. Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $230,000)

