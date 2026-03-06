We take a look at what Fantasy coaches could be considering as a big ruck decision looms

Lachlan McAndrew poses for a photo during Adelaide's official team photo day on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHLAN McAndrew (RUC, $286,000) is set to enter the season as the most selected ruck in AFL Fantasy, but a huge decision is facing coaches.

McAndrew has seemingly overtaken Reilly O'Brien as the Crows' No.1 ruck to start the season as clubs consider the impact of the new rules.

The former Sydney ruck, 25, is yet to play an AFL game for the Crows, but did make two appearances for the Swans in 2023.

There is no questioning picking McAndrew in Classic teams, but the dilemma is around whether he starts on the field (R2), or on the bench (R3).

We take a look at what coaches could be considering as a big decision looms.

The case for R2

Rookie roulette

Every season, coaches are looking to start the season with the highest scoring rookies on their field. Other than Carlton star Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000), there is a case to be made that McAndrew has the highest scoring potential of them all. That argument was strengthened in the AAMI Community Series, when he scored 81 in 69 per cent time on ground.

New rules

The new ruck rules have given Fantasy coaches a headache this season as they consider saving cash in the ruck line, given some uncertainty. While Tim English (RUC, $1,162,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,122,000) have put their hands up for spots in Classic teams, some coaches would prefer to wait to let the first few weeks settle to get a clearer picture of the impact of the new rules.

Mason Cox and Lachlan McAndrew contest the ruck during the AAMI Community Series match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Rushton Park on February 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Early byes

Fantasy coaches have to juggle the early bye rounds through rounds two to four this year, as Opening Round teams have a week off. Does this enhance McAndrew's case? With only the best 18 scores counting, the risk around McAndrew is reduced. And, there is a chance you have some time to fix the ruck line should it be needed.

The case for R3

The return of 'ROB'

While coaches will know if McAndrew is rucking, and rucking solo, on Thursday night of round one (the Crows play against Collingwood on Saturday night), O'Brien will remain around the mark for a return. The 30-year-old is also likely to dominate at the lower level, making his potential recall a constant talking point, although that can only be in practice matches before the SANFL season starts on March 28. That's at least one forced trade – when others are sure to emerge – and upgrading from McAndrew's price point will be difficult.

Reilly O'Brien and Jordon Sweet compete during Port Adelaide's match simulation against Adelaide on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Captaincy call

Early-season captaincy can be tricky, with fewer premium options and more rookies on the field. Having a second ruck – if you are confident they will score – could provide a big boost to your weekly score. English and Grundy, for example, could be options for the 'C', with the Bulldog in particular having a nice early run for rucks.

'Set and forget'

Earlier in the pre-season, the old 'set and forget' didn't appear to be an option, but English and Grundy have shown they look ready for big seasons. Starting two premium options means coaches shouldn't have to worry about their ruck lines (pending injury or suspension). Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,101,000) remains a popular option despite struggling in the pre-season matches.

Brodie Grundy and Tim English compete in the ruck during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Traders' calls

Calvin: "I'm all in on McAndrew on field. He should be one of the best rookie scoring players we'll have and I don't want to waste him on my bench. We're all worried about how the rucks will score and this mitigates the risk. I'll be happy to have a non-playing bench ruck (unless someone puts their hand up with some scoring ability) to take advantage of the VC loophole. Those points are gold."

Warnie: "As a relatively conservative coach, I'd feel more secure having McAndrew as my emergency on the bench. There's a good chance I'll start English, so McAndrew could cover his round three bye, even though I don't necessarily need him since it's best 18 scoring. That said, I don't love who the other starting ruck would be, so McAndrew might be my best option."

Roy: "I'm keen on McAndrew at R2, but I'm contemplating starting him at R3. If his score is great, I'll choose a non-playing ruck to help with loopholing. If he struggled, I'll go with Dante Visentini (RUC, $539,000) at R2 for the cash generation and look at playing the ruck with the better match-up week to week for the early stages of the season. This will ease my mind if O'Brien returns."

