Sam Walsh, Caleb Serong and Tristan Xerri. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS WE know too well, the early byes present a challenge, but challenge is good!

OK, so speaking of challenges, if kicking off last season wasn't hard enough, in 2026, Brisbane, Carlton, Collingwood, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Sydney, the Western Bulldogs, Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda are all impacted by playing a game in Opening Round and will have a bye between rounds two and four as a result. This doesn't rule out selecting players from those clubs completely, but it does mean a more cautious approach is required.

For those unfamiliar with how these byes are managed, only your best 18 players will count toward your total score. With sensible planning, it's very manageable to field a competitive team each week throughout this period.

With all this in mind, I'm comfortable selecting underpriced players and rookies who have an early bye, but I'll be careful not to overload on premium options, as that could leave my team short on scoring power on a given week.

Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000) is a walk-up selection given his defender status and will get off to a flying start with a favourable draw and his team's shift to a more attacking game style. Speaking of attacking, it appears the zippy Roo Colby McKercher (DEF, $823,000) has been given the green light to rack up and create off half-back which will give him access to plenty of points… this role is right in his hitting zone.

Another from Port who will look to take advantage of the draw is Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000) who will start the season in the middle, a role he has scored well in, which makes him a value play. The huge value play down back, however, is Nic Newman (DEF, $753,000) who will seamlessly slide back into the Blues' backline with his 30 per cent discount and is a great option despite having a round two bye.

Miles Bergman celebrates during the round 18 match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval, July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Future Fantasy Hall of Famer Zach Merrett (MID, $1,078,000) stood down as captain of the Bombers following an interesting off-season which leaves him free to worry about nothing other than dominating, which he is no stranger to. I like to have a couple of unique selections and to think I can tick that box with Merrett is a win. As mentioned previously, the Power stars will get off to a flying start and Zak Butters (MID, $1,047,000) won't miss out on that, kicking off proceedings with a game against the Roos.

Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000) is fit and firing in his first pre-season at the Dees and he will return to a full-time role in the midfield where he can score with the best players in the competition. I don't like the round two bye, but it's important to like your team and I can't say no to the value of my boy Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) who has had an uninterrupted pre-season which is dangerous for anyone that doesn't select him. Rounding out the value premiums is Caleb Serong (MID, $970,000) who was well below his best last year and is set to bounce back, especially early with a soft draw to start the season.

The unknown surrounding the ruck department following the rule changes has created a revolving door in my team. Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,101,000) will likely hold his spot with some nice early match-ups but there are a number of options currently putting their hand up for Kieren Briggs' (RUC, $738,000) spot as he looks to bounce back after a disappointing season.

Tristan Xerri in action during North Melbourne's clash with Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

If you are overthinking the selection of Harry Sheezel (FWD/MID, $1,145,000) or you have listened to someone's warped opinion as to why it would be a good idea to start without him… just stop, select him and thank me during the year. I think Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $948,000) has the potential to return to a triple-figure average at the Suns, so I am willing to wear his round three bye while Saints duo Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) and Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) are simply too cheap to ignore despite both missing round four.

At this stage I am bullish on all the rookies but will keep a close eye on them throughout the pre-season and prior to round one.

