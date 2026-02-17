Calvin names the top players who have switched clubs and are worth considering in Draft and Classic this year

Jack Steele is seen during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

EVERY year we have seen players change their team colours and in return their AFL Fantasy scores have skyrocketed.

Last season, we saw Bailey Smith join Geelong to instantly be the highest-scoring player for the year, averaging 116.3 across his 20 games ... but he wasn't the only one.

In this very article in 2025, we highlighted players like Caleb Daniel and Jack Macrae, and the former Western Bulldogs didn't let us down.

Daniel improved his average of 50 to 85, whereas Macrae had a 20-point improvement and finished the year averaging 91.

So, who will be the players hoping the grass is greener at their new club, and with new colours on their back, what can they achieve?

Top 10 Classic options

Jack Steele (MID, $1,006,000)

The move: St Kilda to Melbourne

Predicted average: 105

Classic ownership: 26 per cent

With Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver at new clubs and Jack Viney on the sidelines for the first part of the season, Steele will be the No.1 man in the middle. In the 11 games last season when Steele attended 75 per cent or more of the centre bounces, he averaged 104. Another year averaging triple figures is on its way.

Jack Steele during Melbourne's official team photo day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000)

The move: Melbourne to Gold Coast

Predicted average: 102

Classic ownership: 44 per cent

Petracca joins Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson to form the best midfield in the competition. Not only does he start his campaign against West Coast and Richmond, Petracca plays his best footy in winning teams. He averaged 101 in Melbourne victories last year and a career-high 111 in its premiership season.

Christian Petracca during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on January 27, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Draper (RUCK/FWD, $731,000)

The move: Essendon to Brisbane

Predicted average: 81

Classic ownership: 6 per cent

A recent stress reaction in the big man's foot has hampered his pre-season, however, his new club says he aims to be available in round two. Draper has his eyes set on the No.1 ruck position that saw Oscar McInerney average between 75-85 for four years straight. A serious option when he's ready to go.

Sam Draper at Brisbane's team photo day on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $716,000)

The move: Gold Coast to St Kilda

Predicted average: 98

Classic ownership: 54 per cent

Forty-six per cent of Fantasy coaches must be still in hibernation because Flanders is shaping up as the 'Bailey Smith pick' from last year. Flanders will get plenty of midfield minutes and over the last two years when he has attended 40 per cent of more of the CBAs, he averaged 106. The definition of 'must-have'.

Sam Flanders after joining St Kilda from Gold Coast ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: St Kilda FC

Will Brodie (MID, $457,000)

The move: Fremantle to Port Adelaide

Predicted average: 70

Classic ownership: 17 per cent

Brodie has been one of the 'hot and cold' players this pre-season but after Josh Carr recently came out and said, "He can find the footy ... he'll play AFL footy this year" ... it's safe to say things are heating up once again. If Brodie can get the opportunity, he's a proven scorer and he'll take care of the rest.

Will Brodie after joining Port Adelaide from Fremantle ahead of the 2026 season. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

Liam Reidy (RUCK/FWD, $394,000)

The move: Fremantle to Carlton

Predicted average: 50

Classic Ownership: 25 per cent

After averaging 104 in the WAFL last year, Carlton grabbed the 204cm big man during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. The biggest question is still yet to be answered ... will Reidy crack the Blues' best 23? Lucky for us, Carlton plays in Opening Round so we should have our answer after that.

Liam Reidy during Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on February 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Schoenberg (MID, $320,000)

The move: Adelaide to West Coast

Predicted average: 60

Classic ownership: 4 per cent

Schoenberg only managed one game at the top level last season and spent most of his time in the SANFL where he averaged 87. Some experts have named him in the Eagles' best 23 which means he could feature early in the season. At the age of 24, Schoenberg still has plenty to offer and comes in at a rookie price.

Harry Schoenberg after joining West Coast from Adelaide for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000)

The move: Hawthorn to Sydney

Predicted average: 55

Classic ownership: 16 per cent

A mobile, intercepting defender who can play multiple positions. Last year in the VFL, Serong was used at times on a wing where he averaged 89 across his 20 games. Although he won't be a huge scorer, Serong is shaping up as a cheap bench option who looks set to play games from the very start.

Jai Serong in action during Sydney's training session on January 23, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000)

The move: Brisbane to West Coast

Predicted average: 65

Classic ownership: 55 per cent

When you leave the best team of 2025 and head to the wooden spooners, the grass is always going to be greener. At the Lions, Robertson only managed six games over the last two years but showed his scoring ability in the VFL where he has averaged 102 and 100 over the last two seasons. He's popular for a reason.

Deven Robertson after joining West Coast from Brisbane for the 2026 season. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Patrick Retschko (MID, $230,000)

The move: Geelong to Richmond

Predicted average: 60

Classic ownership: 22 per cent

After finishing fifth in Geelong's VFL best and fairest, Retschko has made his way to the Tigers and appears to have locked down a wing position left vacant by the recently retired Kamdyn McIntosh. Retschko averaged 78 in the VFL last year from 18 games and will be one to watch in the AAMI Community Series.

Patrick Retschko is seen during Richmond's training session on January 8, 2026. Picture: Richmond FC/Instagram

Draft: Forward sleepers

Draft Day ... It's getting late and you're trying to round out your forward line. This is always one of the hardest positions to complete but here are some names that still might be on the table, or names you can bump up your draft rankings.

Charlie Curnow (FWD)

The move: Carlton to Sydney

2025 average: 66

Current draft ranking: 47

Predicted draft ranking: Top 25

A move to the Swans can only been seen as a positive for Curnow who will have more access to the ball than ever before. He had a solid streak of scores in 2026, averaging 82 over an eight-game period, and we all know he can score on his day. Leading into last season, Curnow was coming off averages of 74 and 87.

Charlie Curnow in action during Sydney's training session on January 23, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Ben Ainsworth (FWD)

The move: Gold Coast to Carlton

2025 average: 59

Current draft ranking: 80

Predicted draft ranking: Top 35

It wasn't that long ago, Ainsworth had season averages of 74 and 76. Even though the wheels fell off over the last two years, he still managed top scores of 101 and 93 in 2025. In 2022, Ainsworth was ranked in the top 25 forwards. He has the ability and a chance to regain his form at his new club.

Ben Ainsworth runs with the ball during a Carlton training session at Princes Park on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Budarick (FWD)

The move: Gold Coast to the Western Bulldogs

2025 average: 48

Current draft ranking: 137

Predicted draft ranking: Top 45

A role across half-back is the Fantasy dream. This dream appears to be a reality for Budarick who should slot into the fruitful role at his new club. Budarick averaged 74 in 2023, and last season had a season-high 92 in round 19. A proven scorer on his day and if his role isn't too defensive, he could be hidden gem.

Connor Budarick in action during a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.