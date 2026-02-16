The Traders have dissected the major talking points from every position to help you pick your Fantasy team

WITH the start of the season just weeks away, AFL Fantasy teams are beginning to take shape.

Since the start of February, The Traders have been previewing every position to help you pick your team.

With the rookies set for round one places starting to come to the fore, it is time to start building your side for 2026.

From premiums to bargains to cash cows, to all the options in the forward line, The Traders have dissected it all.

Defenders

DEFENCE is the best form of attack and what better example of that could you have than the highest averaging defender in the game, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) who set the Fantasy world alight last year, averaging 110.8.

Another example of someone who is capable of averaging those lofty heights if hard-running Greater Western Sydney defender Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000) who averaged 105.2 which included some uncharacteristically low scores from some role experimentation.

Both are justifiable starting options but it's a couple of lofty price tags given their early bye.

Midfielders

WE'VE seen a rise from the defenders and rucks in Fantasy over the years but make no mistake about it... the midfield is where it's at.

Of the 37 players worth over a million dollars, 26 of those can be found with 'MID' written next to their name.

But you know the drill... We can't just pick all the best players though, so managing your $18.3 million dollar salary cap in AFL Classic means you'll need an even spread of some premiums, value players and some rookies on your field.

But which ones do you choose?

Rucks

IN CASE you have been living under a rock this pre-season, the AFL has changed some rules that may impact the scoring of some of our players.... and in particular the rucks.

The rules are designed to have fewer stoppages over the ground.

Simply put, less stoppages means less access to the ball and therefore less points... or are we jumping at shadows?

Forwards

WHEN the game opened, there was plenty of concern regarding the lack of perceived forward options.

But the more you dig, the more you find and I like the fact there are some 'risky' options with huge upside if the ducks fall in line.

