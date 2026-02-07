Errol Gulden poses for a photo during Sydney's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SCORING for midfielders has dropped off over recent years. So are they as important as they have been in the past in AFL Fantasy Draft?

In the last three seasons, the number of 100-plus averaging players with midfield status has declined, with 2023 seeing 21 players reach a triple-figure average, 17 in 2024 and just 12 last season.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Back in 2017, there were 32.

Despite the drop, they are still super-important as the top players will be the safest selections for your captain. Getting double points from Bailey Smith who averaged 116.3 would have given teams a leg up in their head-to-head match-ups.

Ordering the top midfielders is a matter of preference. Maybe it's the one with the ceiling and best numbers on the board. It could be who has the most defined role and avoids the tag. Or maybe it's the player who you like watching the most.

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal with teammates during the R1 match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium on March 15, 2025

Smith will be a popular first midfielder off the board, but he was a late withdrawal on three occasions last season. That's not great in draft! So it's the tried-and-true Jordan Dawson and Nick Daicos for me.

Marcus Bontempelli is unlucky not to be higher.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

There will be plenty of bolters are the pre-season unfolds. Those that will get greater opportunity due to off-season departures and injuries – hello Hawthorn – alongside natural development.

The first couple of midfielders taken are likely to be captain options and you'd be hoping for a 100-plus average. But will the points for midfielders decline? New rules are expected to see stoppages decrease.

Time will tell! We have to get the crystal ball out and select the best we can.

>>The Traders' Draft Kit will be out soon, featuring deep rankings for each position, stats, tips, a mock draft and plenty more.

Warnie's top 40 midfielders

Rank

Player

Club

2025
AVG

2025
GMS

1

Nick Daicos

COL

108.1

23

2

Jordan Dawson

ADE

110.2

23

3

Bailey Smith

GEE

116.3

20

4

Marcus Bontempelli

WBD

111.3

18

5

Josh Dunkley

BRL

107.5

23

6

Errol Gulden

SYD

102.3

10

7

Zach Merrett

ESS

102.8

22

8

Jye Caldwell

ESS

103.6

11

9

Zak Butters

PTA

99.9

20

10

Noah Anderson

GCS

99.5

23

11

Andrew Brayshaw

FRE

101

23

12

Finn Callaghan

GWS

99

20

13

Tom Green

GWS

97.5

22

14

Max Holmes

GEE

100.9

23

15

Matt Rowell

GCS

101.2

23

16

Caleb Serong

FRE

92.4

23

17

Jack Steele

MEL

95.9

21

18

Ed Richards

WBD

96.7

23

19

Sam Walsh

CAR

93.1

14

20

Hugh McCluggage

BRL

102.2

23

21

Isaac Heeney

SYD

96.9

23

22

George Hewett

CAR

98.9

23

23

Will Ashcroft

BRL

95.5

23

24

Adam Cerra

CAR

95.1

19

25

Tim Taranto

RIC

93.9

21

26

Jack Viney

MEL

88.4

18

27

Hayden Young

FRE

62.5

8

28

Tom Liberatore

WBD

99.6

23

29

Luke Davies-Uniacke

NTH

87.7

22

30

Darcy Parish

ESS

85.3

3

31

Chad Warner

SYD

88.1

23

32

Sam Durham

ESS

78.4

20

33

Tom Atkins

GEE

87.8

23

34

Ollie Wines

PTA

89.5

20

35

Patrick Cripps

CAR

88.8

23

36

Jai Newcombe

HAW

86.4

23

37

Jason Horne-Francis

PTA

82.2

15

38

Brayden Fiorini

ESS

85.8

16

39

Touk Miller

GCS

91

21

40

Lachie Neale

BRL

94.6

20

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.