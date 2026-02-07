Errol Gulden poses for a photo during Sydney's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SCORING for midfielders has dropped off over recent years. So are they as important as they have been in the past in AFL Fantasy Draft?

In the last three seasons, the number of 100-plus averaging players with midfield status has declined, with 2023 seeing 21 players reach a triple-figure average, 17 in 2024 and just 12 last season.

Back in 2017, there were 32.

Despite the drop, they are still super-important as the top players will be the safest selections for your captain. Getting double points from Bailey Smith who averaged 116.3 would have given teams a leg up in their head-to-head match-ups.

Ordering the top midfielders is a matter of preference. Maybe it's the one with the ceiling and best numbers on the board. It could be who has the most defined role and avoids the tag. Or maybe it's the player who you like watching the most.

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal with teammates during the R1 match between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium on March 15, 2025

Smith will be a popular first midfielder off the board, but he was a late withdrawal on three occasions last season. That's not great in draft! So it's the tried-and-true Jordan Dawson and Nick Daicos for me.

Marcus Bontempelli is unlucky not to be higher.

There will be plenty of bolters are the pre-season unfolds. Those that will get greater opportunity due to off-season departures and injuries – hello Hawthorn – alongside natural development.

The first couple of midfielders taken are likely to be captain options and you'd be hoping for a 100-plus average. But will the points for midfielders decline? New rules are expected to see stoppages decrease.

Time will tell! We have to get the crystal ball out and select the best we can.

Warnie's top 40 midfielders

Rank Player Club 2025

AVG 2025

GMS 1 Nick Daicos COL 108.1 23 2 Jordan Dawson ADE 110.2 23 3 Bailey Smith GEE 116.3 20 4 Marcus Bontempelli WBD 111.3 18 5 Josh Dunkley BRL 107.5 23 6 Errol Gulden SYD 102.3 10 7 Zach Merrett ESS 102.8 22 8 Jye Caldwell ESS 103.6 11 9 Zak Butters PTA 99.9 20 10 Noah Anderson GCS 99.5 23 11 Andrew Brayshaw FRE 101 23 12 Finn Callaghan GWS 99 20 13 Tom Green GWS 97.5 22 14 Max Holmes GEE 100.9 23 15 Matt Rowell GCS 101.2 23 16 Caleb Serong FRE 92.4 23 17 Jack Steele MEL 95.9 21 18 Ed Richards WBD 96.7 23 19 Sam Walsh CAR 93.1 14 20 Hugh McCluggage BRL 102.2 23 21 Isaac Heeney SYD 96.9 23 22 George Hewett CAR 98.9 23 23 Will Ashcroft BRL 95.5 23 24 Adam Cerra CAR 95.1 19 25 Tim Taranto RIC 93.9 21 26 Jack Viney MEL 88.4 18 27 Hayden Young FRE 62.5 8 28 Tom Liberatore WBD 99.6 23 29 Luke Davies-Uniacke NTH 87.7 22 30 Darcy Parish ESS 85.3 3 31 Chad Warner SYD 88.1 23 32 Sam Durham ESS 78.4 20 33 Tom Atkins GEE 87.8 23 34 Ollie Wines PTA 89.5 20 35 Patrick Cripps CAR 88.8 23 36 Jai Newcombe HAW 86.4 23 37 Jason Horne-Francis PTA 82.2 15 38 Brayden Fiorini ESS 85.8 16 39 Touk Miller GCS 91 21 40 Lachie Neale BRL 94.6 20

