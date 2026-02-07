SCORING for midfielders has dropped off over recent years. So are they as important as they have been in the past in AFL Fantasy Draft?
In the last three seasons, the number of 100-plus averaging players with midfield status has declined, with 2023 seeing 21 players reach a triple-figure average, 17 in 2024 and just 12 last season.
Back in 2017, there were 32.
Despite the drop, they are still super-important as the top players will be the safest selections for your captain. Getting double points from Bailey Smith who averaged 116.3 would have given teams a leg up in their head-to-head match-ups.
Ordering the top midfielders is a matter of preference. Maybe it's the one with the ceiling and best numbers on the board. It could be who has the most defined role and avoids the tag. Or maybe it's the player who you like watching the most.
Smith will be a popular first midfielder off the board, but he was a late withdrawal on three occasions last season. That's not great in draft! So it's the tried-and-true Jordan Dawson and Nick Daicos for me.
Marcus Bontempelli is unlucky not to be higher.
There will be plenty of bolters are the pre-season unfolds. Those that will get greater opportunity due to off-season departures and injuries – hello Hawthorn – alongside natural development.
The first couple of midfielders taken are likely to be captain options and you'd be hoping for a 100-plus average. But will the points for midfielders decline? New rules are expected to see stoppages decrease.
Time will tell! We have to get the crystal ball out and select the best we can.
Warnie's top 40 midfielders
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
2025
|
2025
|
1
|
Nick Daicos
|
COL
|
108.1
|
23
|
2
|
Jordan Dawson
|
ADE
|
110.2
|
23
|
3
|
Bailey Smith
|
GEE
|
116.3
|
20
|
4
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
WBD
|
111.3
|
18
|
5
|
Josh Dunkley
|
BRL
|
107.5
|
23
|
6
|
Errol Gulden
|
SYD
|
102.3
|
10
|
7
|
Zach Merrett
|
ESS
|
102.8
|
22
|
8
|
Jye Caldwell
|
ESS
|
103.6
|
11
|
9
|
Zak Butters
|
PTA
|
99.9
|
20
|
10
|
Noah Anderson
|
GCS
|
99.5
|
23
|
11
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
FRE
|
101
|
23
|
12
|
Finn Callaghan
|
GWS
|
99
|
20
|
13
|
Tom Green
|
GWS
|
97.5
|
22
|
14
|
Max Holmes
|
GEE
|
100.9
|
23
|
15
|
Matt Rowell
|
GCS
|
101.2
|
23
|
16
|
Caleb Serong
|
FRE
|
92.4
|
23
|
17
|
Jack Steele
|
MEL
|
95.9
|
21
|
18
|
Ed Richards
|
WBD
|
96.7
|
23
|
19
|
Sam Walsh
|
CAR
|
93.1
|
14
|
20
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
BRL
|
102.2
|
23
|
21
|
Isaac Heeney
|
SYD
|
96.9
|
23
|
22
|
George Hewett
|
CAR
|
98.9
|
23
|
23
|
Will Ashcroft
|
BRL
|
95.5
|
23
|
24
|
Adam Cerra
|
CAR
|
95.1
|
19
|
25
|
Tim Taranto
|
RIC
|
93.9
|
21
|
26
|
Jack Viney
|
MEL
|
88.4
|
18
|
27
|
Hayden Young
|
FRE
|
62.5
|
8
|
28
|
Tom Liberatore
|
WBD
|
99.6
|
23
|
29
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
NTH
|
87.7
|
22
|
30
|
Darcy Parish
|
ESS
|
85.3
|
3
|
31
|
Chad Warner
|
SYD
|
88.1
|
23
|
32
|
Sam Durham
|
ESS
|
78.4
|
20
|
33
|
Tom Atkins
|
GEE
|
87.8
|
23
|
34
|
Ollie Wines
|
PTA
|
89.5
|
20
|
35
|
Patrick Cripps
|
CAR
|
88.8
|
23
|
36
|
Jai Newcombe
|
HAW
|
86.4
|
23
|
37
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
PTA
|
82.2
|
15
|
38
|
Brayden Fiorini
|
ESS
|
85.8
|
16
|
39
|
Touk Miller
|
GCS
|
91
|
21
|
40
|
Lachie Neale
|
BRL
|
94.6
|
20
