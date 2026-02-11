Max Gawn poses for a photo during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE GREAT unknown with the ruck rules and how they will impact AFL Fantasy scoring could mean when you draft your ruck will dictate your fortunes.

It has been predicted that there will be fewer stoppages this season if the rule changes have their desired outcome. What will this mean for one of the top scoring group of players?

The way Brodie Grundy finished 2025, he could be the best big man. Tim English was outstanding last season and could be one of the least affected by the rules. And Max Gawn? He should be brilliant once again.

In the last couple of seasons, we have enjoyed the rise of Tristan Xerri. He tackles and his follow-up work and score build is a thing of beauty. Xerri has shown to be more dependent on stoppages than some other rucks.

The benefit is that he is a solo ruck which is a key when targeting your ruck in draft.

The top four rucks have been going within the first round or two in early drafts. A sound strategy could be to hit the next tier or two of players. Darcy Cameron is likely to be a solo ruck and doesn't rely on hitouts to score.

Darcy Cameron poses for a photo during Collingwood's official team photo day on January 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

If the midfield role is real for Luke Jackson, he might be a key target a few rounds in.

'Punting' rucks will be a strategy employed by some coaches on draft day. You could end up with someone in that 90-scoring range if you hold off.

But who knows what rucks will score? Could they take a hit? Or are we jumping at shadows?

Warnie's top 15 rucks

Rank Player Club 2025

AVG 2025

GMS 1 Brodie Grundy SYD 107.0 22 2 Tim English WBD 110.7 23 3 Max Gawn MEL 113.3 23 4 Tristan Xerri NTH 105.0 20 5 Darcy Cameron COL 102.0 23 6 Luke Jackson FRE 94.9 20 7 Tom De Koning STK 84.7 22 8 Rowan Marshall STK 105.8 23 9 Lloyd Meek HAW 93.3 22 10 Toby Nankervis RIC 91.1 22 11 Reilly O'Brien ADE 90.9 23 12 Jarrod Witts GCS 92.4 22 13 Kieren Briggs GWS 70.4 19 14 Sam Draper (FWD) BRL 82.0 5 15 Jordon Sweet PTA 81.4 19

