Max Gawn (left) and Tom Barrass pose for a photo at an AAMI AFL Origin media opportunity at Perth Airport on February 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FAR FROM a glorified practice match, Tom Barrass said the players selected in the AAMI AFL Origin match want to ensure the concept is around for another 30 years.

Saturday's game between Victoria and Western Australia at Optus Stadium will be the first official State of Origin match since 1999, and only a handful of players from either side are old enough to remember.

Hawthorn key back Barrass – back on home soil, having begun his career at West Coast – said the players were passionate about the concept.

"We want to win, there's absolutely no doubt about it. Once you get into a bit of the history of the nature of Origin and the different rivalries that have happened throughout the different periods of success for each state, there's absolutely no reason why we can't take it to them," Barrass said.

"We feel a responsibility to try and make this a thing for the next 20, 30 years, and make it a real event in the calendar, so that the AFL and the players can all celebrate the game – not just their teams, but also their states."

Brad Hill and family are greeted by a quokka mascot during an AAMI AFL Origin media opportunity on February 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh off the four-hour flight from Melbourne – which was delayed on the tarmac at least half an hour due to a grassfire in the vicinity of the airport – Barrass' two young sons were particularly keen to meet the quokka mascot, which was donning a West Australian guernsey.

Players' children from both sides were handed plush toy quokkas and posed for photos, as well as a chocolate treat for their patience.

"I'm a very proud Western Australian, and I've loved my time in Victoria, but to be able to come back here with my kids, share this experience with the West Australians and with the state [is special]," Barrass said.

"It's an honour to be able to represent Western Australia as a footballer, like I did at 18, and played with two of my mates (Patrick Cripps and Darcy Cameron) who we've not played together for 12 or 13 years, in fact, we've played against each other.

"It's just a really special experience, like I said, and hopefully it can continue for a long time."

L-R: Rory Lobb, Charlie Cameron and Tom Barrass chat during an AAMI AFL Origin media opportunity on February 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Opponent Max Gawn – who was certainly on dad duties during the flight, at one point walking up and down the aisle settling his toddler – said it was a unique trip, with players and coaches encouraged to bring partners and children.

"Both teams were on it, and it was a pretty impressive flight, it was a weird flight, there were a lot of young kids and journos. Garry Lyon was sitting relatively close to the front, in fact, driving the plane," Gawn said.

"My four-year-old son had his footy cards out and was trying to get some signatures.

"I think we'll win, but if you look at State of Origin in years gone by, anything can happen. South Australia and WA would constantly upset Victoria at different times. I feel confident in the team we've brought over.

"The players have been lobbying for this for a while. I feel like any way to bring in more revenue and eyes on our game should be looked at, and this is definitely one. If you talk to anyone who was born in the '60s, all they talk about is State of Origin.

"Don't know if we've nailed the date, but I'm just that keen that we're playing it."

Players will spend Wednesday night getting acquainted with their new teammates, with a main training session scheduled for both teams on Thursday at West Coast's Mineral Resources Park base.