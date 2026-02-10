Calvin takes a look at the best big men in AFL Fantasy Classic and how they will feature on your draft day

Tristan Xerri, Luke Jackson and Liam Reidy. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN CASE you have been living under a rock this pre-season, the AFL has changed some rules that may impact the scoring of some of our players.... and in particular the rucks.

The rules are designed to have fewer stoppages over the ground.

Simply put, less stoppages means less access to the ball and therefore less points... or are we jumping at shadows?

Let's have a look at some of the best options in 2026.

Premiums options

Tim English (RUCK, $1,162,000)

Projected by some to be the No.1 ranked ruckman by the end of the year and rightfully so. English has now averaged 111, 105 and 119 across the last three seasons and is doing this all at the young age of 28. He's safe, reliable and never misses game. If you don't start with him, you'll need him by the end.

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,122,000)

Grundy averaged 130 over a 10-game streak last year as he turned back the clock to his 2018 and 2019 seasons when he averaged 120 and 122 respectively. Although we can't expect to see those heights once again, an average of 110-plus isn't out of the question for our very own Ruck Pig.

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,101,000)

From the premium options... Xerri is the most wanted man sitting in 42 per cent of Classic teams. Xerri averaged 105 last season, a slight drop from the 115 he averaged in 2024. He averaged 61 points from hitouts and tackles last year and it's projected that the new rules might lower these numbers.

Also consider:

Don't forget about Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,188,000) who is the most expensive of the rucks available. Why is he the most expensive? It's because he was the No.1 averaging ruckman in 2025 with a career-high 113. Yes... a career-high at the age of 34! One of the best in Classic and a first-round pick in draft.

Max Gawn poses for a photo during Melbourne's official team photo day on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Cheaper options

Luke Jackson (RUCK, $995,000)

If you are scared off by the new ruck rules, and the impact they might have... then pick a midfielder by the name of Jackson. The mobile ruckman could be the least impacted by the new rules. He averaged a career-high 95 in his third year with the Dockers and is shaping up as a 'safe' option in 2026.

Kieren Briggs (RUCK, $738,000)

Anyone who is priced at 20 points less than what they have achieved before... must be seriously considered. Briggs was coming off season averages of 92 and 94 before dropping to 70 last season. In an area of uncertainty, why pay up for a premium ruckman when we have a bargain right here?

Lloyd Meek and Kieren Briggs compete in a ruck contest during the elimination final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sean Darcy (RUCK, $674,000)

Prior to a recent calf injury, the word coming out of Fremantle was that Darcy was flying. Without an early bye and a great run to start the season, some coaches saw Darcy priced at an average of 64 and jumped on board. If Darcy is back and firing, then he is an option. But that could be a big if.

Also consider:

With Sam Draper at the Lions, Essendon has been left a position to fill. Although the No.1 ruck role could start with Lachlan Blakiston, Nick Bryan (RUCK, $614,000) will be set to take it over when he returns from injury. Bryan only managed four games last year with a high score of 81 – something he will build on when he's right to go.

Will Dante Visentini (RUCK, $539,000) replace Jordon Sweet as Port Adelaide's No.1 ruck? This is what they are saying. If this is the case, then this could be something worth entertaining and certainly something to keep an eye on leading into the start of the season.

Brodie Grundy and Dante Visentini compete in the ruck during the match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cash cows

Liam Reidy (RUCK/FWD, $394,000)

Reidy is another name to monitor this pre-season, especially when we study the AAMI Community Series games. Will he make the Blues' best 22, and if so, where does he fit? Reidy averaged 104 in the WAFL last year, making the 204cm big man one to watch closely.

Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUCK/FWD, $338,000)

The No.1 ruck prospect from the 2026 draft certainly has talent to burn. Duff-Tytler averaged 99 in the Coates Talent League and should feature in early games for the Eagles. The issue will be his scoring and whether or not you're happy to put a $338,000 player on your bench as a slow burn.

Cooper Duft-Tytler is seen during West Coast's official team photo day on January 30, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Barnett (RUCK, $230,000)

From West Coast's first 12 games, nine of them are being played on Sunday. This is extremely relevant for those who like to use the captaincy loophole. Using the loophole in the ruck department is the safest option and Barnett allows you to get a good look at a VC score, before making the switch.

Calvin's current Classic rucks

At this stage – Xerri and Briggs hold down the fort for Team Calvinator.

In a position with new rules and unknown outcomes, it makes sense not to spend up and put all your eggs in one basket.

Instead of going with the traditional 'set and forget'... I'll save the $424,000 by going Briggs instead of Tim English and $257,000 instead of Luke Jackson. This amount of money is so significant, it'll change the entire structure of your team.

