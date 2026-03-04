IT'S the new Fantasy cheat sheet.
While AFL Fantasy begins in round one, Opening Round gives coaches a free look at some of the players they've been considering in the pre-season.
Now, all of these players have an early bye, so they have to impress to secure a spot in Classic sides.
While their scores don't count in our Fantasy teams, they do factor into potential price increases and decreases.
Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, Thursday 7.30pm AEDT
Premium guide
There is plenty of interest in stars Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) and Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) with both appearing set for more time as inside midfielders in 2026. Could Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,122,000) be the solution to the ruck headache after his incredible second half of 2025?
Most owned
Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) – 72.2 per cent
Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) – 30 per cent
Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) – 24 per cent
Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000) – 22.7 per cent
Liam Reidy (RUC/FWD, $394,000) – 13.2 per cent
Role watch
There are a few mid-priced options worth watching after catching the eye this pre-season. Midfielders Angus Sheldrick (MID, $651,000) and Cooper Lord (MID, $630,000) could emerge as options, while Riley Bice (DEF, $595,000) has shown he can score, but has plenty of competition for points in the Sydney defence.
The Opening Round tempter
Could ex-Blue Charlie Curnow (FWD, $690,000) force his way into Fantasy teams with a huge score? If the forward can produce a big game, he could be too hard to ignore, with Opening Round scores counting towards price changes after round one.
Rookie radar
(confirmed starters priced at $350k or under)
Harry Dean (DEF, $342,000)
Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000)
Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000)
Malcolm Rosas jnr (FWD, $350,000)
Gold Coast v Geelong at People First Stadium, Friday 7.05pm AEST
Premium guide
While there isn't much interest in most of the premium-priced players across these teams, new Sun Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) will be the man to watch. The former Melbourne star is expected to split his time between midfield and the forward line. Bailey Smith (MID, $1,220,000) and Noah Anderson (MID, $1,044,000) would likely need enormous scores to tempt coaches given these two teams have an early bye.
Most owned
Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) – 52.2 per cent
Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) – 50.2 per cent
Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) – 41.9 per cent
Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000) – 26.9 per cent
Bailey Smith (MID, $1,220,000) – 9 per cent
Role watch
There is one player Fantasy coaches will be watching especially closely. Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000) has surged in ownership after he was prolific when starting Geelong's AAMI Community Series game at half-back, and where he plays will be a huge watch. For the Suns, Wil Powell (DEF, $701,000) is owned by just one per cent of coaches, but has been tipped for midfield opportunities this season.
The Opening Round tempter
Rebounding Cat Lawson Humphries (DEF, $740,000) has enjoyed an impressive pre-season and looks set to play a key role across half-back for Geelong. It may be somewhat short-lived due to Matt Rowell's absence, but Alex Davies (MID, $611,000) is likely to land a midfield role to begin the 2026 campaign.
Rookie radar
(confirmed starters priced at $350k or under)
Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000)
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Engie Stadium, Saturday 4.15pm AEDT
Premium guide
It's unsurprising that the most popular premium across these two teams is Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000). But the Giants half-back will need a big score to tempt coaches, while Clayton Oliver (MID, $941,000) and Lachie Ash (DEF, $1,050,000) could also become options.
Most owned
Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000) – 20.8 per cent
Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000) – 11.2 per cent
James Leake (DEF/FWD, $262,000) – 9.8 per cent
Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000) – 8.2 per cent
Kieren Briggs (RUC, $738,000) – 5.9 per cent
Role watch
Just how much midfield time will two potential forward options get? That will be the question as coaches keep an eye on Hawk Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000) and Giants star Toby Greene (FWD, $850,000), who have both been tipped for more midfield minutes. It's worth noting Cam Mackenzie is sidelined for the Hawks this week with concussion.
The Opening Round tempter
Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000) already has plenty of interest from coaches, and that could increase if he can score well in Opening Round. There are opportunities in the Giants' midfield and Rowston averaged around 73 in his non-sub games in 2025, which is well above the approximately 52 he is priced at. Just how much midfield time he gets will be something to keep an eye on.
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at the Gabba, Saturday 6.35pm AEST
Premium guide
As the uncertainty over rucks built, Tim English (RUC, $1,162,000) produced a monstrous AAMI Community Series performance. If the Bulldog can back that up, he will be hard to ignore even with his early bye. Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,167,000) is popular but will need a big score.
Most owned
Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) – 33.5 per cent
Tim English (RUC, $1,162,000) – 28 per cent
Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) – 19.2 per cent
Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,167,000) – 15 per cent
Daniel Annable (MID, $330,000) – 8.8 per cent
Role watch
Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000) has settled into defence at the Bulldogs but will be a player to watch with Bailey Dale returning. And just where will Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $748,000) line up? The young gun has been tipped for more midfield time this year, but the Bulldogs' engine room is deep.
The Opening Round tempter
It's one last chance for Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) to impress coaches after an unconvincing pre-season to date. The classy left-footer played mostly forward in the match simulation and then struggled to score in defence in the AAMI Community Series, even with Dayne Zorko absent. Will he deliver in Opening Round?
Rookie radar
(confirmed starters priced at $350k or under)
Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000)
Michael Sellwood (DEF, $230,000)
St Kilda v Collingwood at the MCG, Sunday 7.20pm AEDT
Premium guide
The temptation is real for coaches – as seen in the most owned list below – despite these teams having an early bye. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) could take his game to another level this year, and it leaves room for Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) to dominate in defence. And Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) delivered in a brilliant performance in AAMI AFL Origin to remind coaches of what he is capable of.
Most owned
Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) – 58.5 per cent
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) – 43.6 per cent
Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) – 32.9 per cent
Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) – 26.9 per cent
Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) – 11.7 per cent
Role watch
Jack Caroll (MID, $332,000) has moved to half-back for the Saints in what looks like a very friendly Fantasy role. The left-footer has the likes of Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) alongside him. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) looks set to spend more time forward, while coaches will want to see another good game in the middle from Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000).
The Opening Round tempter
Can Marcus Windhager (MID, $860,000) back up his AAMI Community Series performance? The Saint scored 140 against Essendon as he looks set to split his time between the defence and midfield in 2026. This game could be the perfect illustration as to how much flexibility the Saints want from Windhager this season. Will he tag Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) again? The Pies are also looking to get Dan Houston (DEF, $701,000) more of the ball so his role will be intriguing.
