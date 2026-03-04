Sam Walsh poses for a photo during Carlton's official team photo day on February 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S the new Fantasy cheat sheet.

While AFL Fantasy begins in round one, Opening Round gives coaches a free look at some of the players they've been considering in the pre-season.

Now, all of these players have an early bye, so they have to impress to secure a spot in Classic sides.

While their scores don't count in our Fantasy teams, they do factor into potential price increases and decreases.

Premium guide

There is plenty of interest in stars Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) and Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) with both appearing set for more time as inside midfielders in 2026. Could Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,122,000) be the solution to the ruck headache after his incredible second half of 2025?

Most owned

Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000) – 72.2 per cent

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) – 30 per cent

Sam Walsh (MID, $977,000) – 24 per cent

Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000) – 22.7 per cent

Liam Reidy (RUC/FWD, $394,000) – 13.2 per cent

Role watch

There are a few mid-priced options worth watching after catching the eye this pre-season. Midfielders Angus Sheldrick (MID, $651,000) and Cooper Lord (MID, $630,000) could emerge as options, while Riley Bice (DEF, $595,000) has shown he can score, but has plenty of competition for points in the Sydney defence.

Angus Sheldrick during the match between Brisbane and Sydney in R22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Opening Round tempter

Could ex-Blue Charlie Curnow (FWD, $690,000) force his way into Fantasy teams with a huge score? If the forward can produce a big game, he could be too hard to ignore, with Opening Round scores counting towards price changes after round one.

Rookie radar

(confirmed starters priced at $350k or under)

Harry Dean (DEF, $342,000)

Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000)

Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000)

Malcolm Rosas jnr (FWD, $350,000)

Carlton's Jagga Smith ahead of the 2026 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Premium guide

While there isn't much interest in most of the premium-priced players across these teams, new Sun Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) will be the man to watch. The former Melbourne star is expected to split his time between midfield and the forward line. Bailey Smith (MID, $1,220,000) and Noah Anderson (MID, $1,044,000) would likely need enormous scores to tempt coaches given these two teams have an early bye.

Most owned

Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) – 52.2 per cent

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $948,000) – 50.2 per cent

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000) – 41.9 per cent

Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000) – 26.9 per cent

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,220,000) – 9 per cent

Role watch

There is one player Fantasy coaches will be watching especially closely. Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000) has surged in ownership after he was prolific when starting Geelong's AAMI Community Series game at half-back, and where he plays will be a huge watch. For the Suns, Wil Powell (DEF, $701,000) is owned by just one per cent of coaches, but has been tipped for midfield opportunities this season.

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Opening Round tempter

Rebounding Cat Lawson Humphries (DEF, $740,000) has enjoyed an impressive pre-season and looks set to play a key role across half-back for Geelong. It may be somewhat short-lived due to Matt Rowell's absence, but Alex Davies (MID, $611,000) is likely to land a midfield role to begin the 2026 campaign.

Rookie radar

(confirmed starters priced at $350k or under)

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000)

Zeke Uwland kicks the ball during Gold Coast's match simulation against St Kilda on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Premium guide

It's unsurprising that the most popular premium across these two teams is Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000). But the Giants half-back will need a big score to tempt coaches, while Clayton Oliver (MID, $941,000) and Lachie Ash (DEF, $1,050,000) could also become options.

Most owned

Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000) – 20.8 per cent

Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000) – 11.2 per cent

James Leake (DEF/FWD, $262,000) – 9.8 per cent

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,104,000) – 8.2 per cent

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $738,000) – 5.9 per cent

Role watch

Just how much midfield time will two potential forward options get? That will be the question as coaches keep an eye on Hawk Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000) and Giants star Toby Greene (FWD, $850,000), who have both been tipped for more midfield minutes. It's worth noting Cam Mackenzie is sidelined for the Hawks this week with concussion.

Toby Greene is seen during Greater Western Sydney's AAMI Community Series clash against Sydney on February 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Opening Round tempter

Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000) already has plenty of interest from coaches, and that could increase if he can score well in Opening Round. There are opportunities in the Giants' midfield and Rowston averaged around 73 in his non-sub games in 2025, which is well above the approximately 52 he is priced at. Just how much midfield time he gets will be something to keep an eye on.

Premium guide

As the uncertainty over rucks built, Tim English (RUC, $1,162,000) produced a monstrous AAMI Community Series performance. If the Bulldog can back that up, he will be hard to ignore even with his early bye. Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,167,000) is popular but will need a big score.

Most owned

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) – 33.5 per cent

Tim English (RUC, $1,162,000) – 28 per cent

Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) – 19.2 per cent

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1,167,000) – 15 per cent

Daniel Annable (MID, $330,000) – 8.8 per cent

Role watch

Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000) has settled into defence at the Bulldogs but will be a player to watch with Bailey Dale returning. And just where will Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $748,000) line up? The young gun has been tipped for more midfield time this year, but the Bulldogs' engine room is deep.

Connor Budarick handballs during the Western Bulldogs' match simulation against Sydney on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Opening Round tempter

It's one last chance for Keidean Coleman (DEF, $559,000) to impress coaches after an unconvincing pre-season to date. The classy left-footer played mostly forward in the match simulation and then struggled to score in defence in the AAMI Community Series, even with Dayne Zorko absent. Will he deliver in Opening Round?

Keidean Coleman in action during a Brisbane training session on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Rookie radar

(confirmed starters priced at $350k or under)

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000)

Michael Sellwood (DEF, $230,000)

Premium guide

The temptation is real for coaches – as seen in the most owned list below – despite these teams having an early bye. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) could take his game to another level this year, and it leaves room for Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) to dominate in defence. And Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) delivered in a brilliant performance in AAMI AFL Origin to remind coaches of what he is capable of.

Most owned

Sam Flanders (FWD, $716,000) – 58.5 per cent

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) – 43.6 per cent

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000) – 32.9 per cent

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) – 26.9 per cent

Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) – 11.7 per cent

Role watch

Jack Caroll (MID, $332,000) has moved to half-back for the Saints in what looks like a very friendly Fantasy role. The left-footer has the likes of Jack Sinclair (DEF, $1,057,000) alongside him. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,163,000) looks set to spend more time forward, while coaches will want to see another good game in the middle from Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000).

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Opening Round tempter

Can Marcus Windhager (MID, $860,000) back up his AAMI Community Series performance? The Saint scored 140 against Essendon as he looks set to split his time between the defence and midfield in 2026. This game could be the perfect illustration as to how much flexibility the Saints want from Windhager this season. Will he tag Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) again? The Pies are also looking to get Dan Houston (DEF, $701,000) more of the ball so his role will be intriguing.

