Daniel Annable, Dyson Sharp and Lachy Dovaston. Pictures: AFL Photos

CASH cows are arguably the most important members of your AFL Fantasy Classic squad … but in a Fantasy Draft keeper league, selecting the right ones on draft day can help set your squad up for future success.

Champion Data's Fantasy expert, Fantasy Freako, has crunched the numbers of the new kids on the block and their Fantasy game.

Freako has compiled some notes along with some juicy stats on 14 of the players selected in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft.

Willem Duursma

PICK: 1

CLUB: West Coast

PRICE: $350,000

POSITION: MID

A utility in the mould of Brendon Goddard, Duursma can impact the game no matter where he plays.

Played in defence for Vic Country at the championships, averaging 24 disposals, five marks, and 94 points.

Was used in the midfield for Gippsland in the Coates Talent League and bumped that average up to 106 points.

Set the tone with a blinder in round one with 36 disposals, 10 marks, five tackles, and 150 points.

Stepped up to play two games in the VFL late in the year with Casey – scoring 80 and 79 points, respectively.

Willem Duursma after being selected by West Coast with the No.1 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Zeke Uwland

PICK: 2

CLUB: Gold Coast

PRICE: $346,000

POSITION: DEF/MID

Comparisons to Errol Gulden come from a lethal left foot, but his 2025 campaign was ravaged by a back injury.

Dominated as a bottom-ager in 2024 for the Gold Coast Academy in the Coates Talent League, averaging 25 disposals, two goals, and 103 points.

Stepped up to play five games in the VFL in that year, along with four last season which were his only appearances at any level.

Finds the ball in space and averages close to six marks across 31 games that Champion Data has covered.

Not a walk-up starter in a strong Gold Coast team. The Suns could ease him into the AFL.

Zeke Uwland poses for a photo after being selected by Gold Coast at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Dyson Sharp

PICK: 13

CLUB: Essendon

PRICE: $302,000

POSITION: MID

The Bombers midfield is in desperate need of new blood and the addition of Sharp ticks that box.

An accumulator that hits the scoreboard, he thrives at stoppages, averaging six clearances for South Australia at the championships – the most of any player in the competition.

He averaged 27 disposals, 11 contested possessions, five tackles, 1.3 goals, and 106 points.

Sharp has played senior football at SANFL level in each of the last two seasons – averaging 14 disposals, three tackles, and 60 points from four games last season.

A ready-made midfielder, he is firmly in the mix for a round one debut with senior football under his belt.

Dyson Sharp after being drafted by Essendon at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Annable

PICK: 6

CLUB: Brisbane

PRICE: $330,000

POSITION: MID

Annable, a strong-bodied midfielder, will now link up with the Ashcroft brothers and Sam Marshall in the Lions' engine room.

A player that thrives at the coalface, he averaged 25 disposals, four clearances, four tackles, and 86 points for the Allies at the championships.

He dominated for the Lions Academy in the Coates Talent League, averaging 29 disposals, 15 contested possessions, 10 clearances, and 114 points.

Annable managed eight games at VFL level and would have been on the cusp of senior selection in Brisbane's premiership-winning team, averaging 21 disposals and 75 points.

Could easily be Brisbane's 23rd man in its Opening Round team against the Western Bulldogs. No subs makes him an even better starting pick.

Daniel Annable poses for a photo after being picked by Brisbane at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Xavier Taylor

PICK: 11

CLUB: Melbourne

PRICE: $310,000

POSITION: DEF

Taylor is a half-back that dominates in the air, something the Demons will need with Steven May and Jake Lever entering the twilight of their careers.

A composed player with ball in hand, he averaged 15 disposals, five marks, and 58 points for Vic Metro at the championships.

He was more involved in the Coates Talent League, averaging 18 disposals, six marks, three tackles, and 73 points.

Taylor ended the season with a best-afield display in the Grand Final for Eastern Ranges, tallying 29 disposals, 15 marks, four tackles, and 131 points.

A hybrid defender, the Demons are in rebuild mode and that can only be positive for Taylor.

Xavier Taylor poses for a photo after being picked by Melbourne at the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jacob Farrow

PICK: 10

CLUB: Essendon

PRICE: $314,000

POSITION: DEF/MID

A versatile left-footer, Farrow's kicking skills will be welcomed at Essendon, having a kicking efficiency of 79 per cent across all matches Champion Data has covered.

His disposal efficiency nudged 90 per cent for Western Australia at the championships, averaging 19 disposals, five marks, four tackles, and 79 points.

He starred against the Allies with 29 disposals, nine marks, seven rebound 50s, and 113 points.

Farrow played three games for West Perth in the WAFL, averaging 18 disposals, five marks, and six intercept possessions.

Jacob Farrow poses with Dyson Heppell after being drafted by Essendon with pick 10 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Latrelle Pickett

PICK: 12

CLUB: Melbourne

PRICE: $306,000

POSITION: FWD

A goalsneak like cousin Kysaiah, Pickett was the bolter of the draft after storming into the first round.

He played 18 games at reserves level in the SANFL and just three in the seniors, averaging 10 disposals, 1.7 goals, and 40 points at senior level.

His best game was his first, tallying 16 disposals, three marks, four goals, and nine score involvements.

He was goalless only three times in 18 games in the reserves, winning more than 15 disposals four times.

Mature-age picks are the ones to look for in Fantasy, but don't expect too much given the nature of his role.

Kozzy Pickett presents cousin Latrelle with his Melbourne jumper at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Dean

PICK: 3

CLUB: Carlton

PRICE: $342,000

POSITION: DEF

A competitive, key defender, Dean, looks set to play a key role in Carlton's defence alongside Jacob Weitering.

His best performance for Vic Country at the championships came in his final match, finishing with 22 disposals, eight marks, and 89 points.

His ability to win the ball back was a strength in the Coates Talent League, averaging 3.1 intercept marks – ranked third in the competition.

Dean's marking is a strength, averaging just a touch under six marks across the 16 games Champion Data has covered.

Key defenders aren't the greatest cash cows, but he should tick over, nonetheless.

Harry Dean poses after being selected by Carlton as part of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Lachy Dovaston

PICK: 16

CLUB: North Melbourne

PRICE: $290,000

POSITION: FWD

A classic small forward, Dovaston has a bit of swagger, like Nick Watson. He also has an eye for goal and booted multiples in three of four games for Vic Metro.

He was goalless just once in 16 games for Eastern Ranges, averaging 16 disposals, 2.4 goals, five tackles, and 70 points.

Dovaston reached 20 disposals in three games, one of which was the Grand Final against Sandringham – tally 24 disposals, five tackles, two goals, and 102 points.

He booted 38.22 for the season and averages 1.4 goals across 46 matches Champion Data has covered.

We had Isaac Kako in this slot last season, so he deserves to be considered for the bench.

Lachy Dovaston poses with Glenn Archer after being drafted by North Melbourne with pick 16 in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Swadling

PICK: 37

CLUB: Collingwood

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: MID

Swadling, a prolific accumulator, is likened to former Magie Adam Treloar for his ability to rack it up.

That was on full display at WAFL Colts level, averaging 35 disposals in nine games, collecting 40-plus twice and averaging 116 points.

Swadling wasn't as dominant for WA at the championships, averaging 19 disposals, three tackles, and 72 points.

He stepped up to play four games at senior level for West Perth, averaging 18 disposals and 65 points.

Unlikely to see him early on, but if he gets a game at any stage, he's one to watch. A future Fantasy prospect.

Sam Swadling in action at Collingwood training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jevan Phillipou

PICK: 35

CLUB: Sydney

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: MID

Phillipou, brother of St Kilda's Mattaes, can find the ball and hit the scoreboard, averaging 1.2 goals across 50 games Champion Data has covered.

He averaged 23 disposals, four marks, one goal, four tackles, and 91 points at SANFL under-18 level.

A broken arm meant he didn't represent SA at the championships, but he managed to play in the seniors in the SANFL late in the year, averaging a modest 10 disposals.

Phillipou is capable in the air with 28 contested marks throughout his junior career.

Sydney's record with later picks is strong – with Chad Warmer, Errol Gulden, and Matt Roberts all picked up in the 30s. One to watch.

Sydney recruits with their new jumper numbers for season 2026 (L-R): Liam Hetherton, Max King, Jai Serong, Billy Cootee, Charlie Curnow, Harry Kyle, Jevan Phillipou, Noah Chamberlain and Malcolm Rosas jnr. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Billy Cootee

PICK: 42

CLUB: Sydney

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: MID

The Swans have once again pounced on a mature-ager, with Cootee coming from the clouds to get drafted.

Having captained Essendon's VFL team in 2023, he moved to SA where he starred last season after moving into the midfield in round eight, averaging 24 disposals, five clearances, six tackles, and 105 points.

He was top 10 in the League for disposals, contested possessions, and clearances in that time.

Cootee's most prolific game came in round 14 with 39 disposals, 12 marks, four goals, four score assists, and 169 points.

Will be a popular Fantasy asset this season as soon as he plays. Get on board as soon as he does!

Billy Cootee in action during the 2025 AAMI State Men's Game between SANFL and VFL at Tanunda Recreation Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Tobyn Murray

PICK: 40

CLUB: Fremantle

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: FWD

Murray enjoyed a breakout season with Geelong in the VFL, booting 22 goals from 17 games.

He averaged 15 disposals, three marks, three tackles, and 60 points.

Murray began the season with a three-goal haul in round one, kicking a season-high five majors in round 16 against the Giants.

He averaged one goal in 2024 from six appearances for the Cats, averaging a modest nine disposals.

The Cats have a great record at producing cash cows from the VFL. Ready to go if called upon by Justin Longmuir.

Tobyn Murray during the match between the Young Guns and Victoria Country at Highgate Recreation Centre, April 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Angus Anderson

PICK: 57

CLUB: Collingwood

PRICE: $230,000

POSITION: MID

Anderson is a mature-age pickup from Sturt in the SANFL.

He was awarded the Jack Oatey Medal as best afield in the SANFL Grand Final, previously playing in the Swans' VFL team before moving to Adelaide.

Anderson had 24 disposals, nine marks, one goal and 105 points in the triumph over Glenelg.

His defensive effort is strong, averaging five tackles across the 78 games Champion Data has covered.

Ned Long was given a chance last year and there's no reason why Anderson won't have a similar impact if given a chance. Watch his pre-season.

Angus Anderson poses for a photo after being drafted by Collingwood. Picture: @collingwood_fc Instagram

