L-R: Harry Sheezel, Tim English, Connor Rozee. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFTER hours of pre-season research, studying the AAMI Community Series and, of course, watching last week's Opening Round, the Traders' team has been created.

During the Opening Round we got a 'free look' at some players and what they could produce in 2026. These players will all have an early bye, however, they will also get a double price rise next week based on the scores they have had from their first two games.

Defenders

Our backline is an area of strength for our rookies. Even though we have only one rookie on field, there is an agreement to play another.

Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000) was very solid on the weekend and his score of 72 is more than fieldable for a player of his price. We have stashed Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000) away in our utility position and he was equally as impressive in their win over Brisbane, scoring 76.

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000) should make his debut on Thursday night and after scoring 39 in his shortened practice game, he is another name that we hold high hopes for, as the season moves on.

Lachie Jaques spoils the ball from Zac Bailey during the match between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielders

In the engine room we have loaded up with some big-name players. Even with an early bye, it's very hard to look past Nick Daicos (MID, $1,134,000) and his score of 136 from the weekend. Daicos now has a breakeven of 62 and if we don't launch now ... his price could be out of reach very soon.

Errol Gulden (MID, $1,073,000) is in a similar position after he scored 126 and now has a breakeven of 63. Even though both players will play one fewer game compared to some of the other premiums, starting with Daicos and Gulden means we'll have them for the rest of the season and won't have to waste a trade getting them in.

Errol Gulden kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Rucks

It's nice to have a point of difference in your team and I guess this could be ours.

If what we're hearing is correct ... Dante Visentini (RUCK, $539,000) and Lachie McAndrew (RUCK, $286,000) both hold the No.1 ruck role at their respective clubs.

Visentini scored 75 in his AAMI Community Series against the Eagles whereas McAndrew battled Cox and Jackson for his score of 81.

Having one on field and one on the bench will not only create bulk cash, but act as a handy back-up plan if things start to turn south.

Dante Visentini during the AAMI Community Series match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on February 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

There are no real surprises in this vanilla forward line.

Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000) was the latest inclusion to our team after he scored 94 on the weekend. He was awesome at his new club and now has a breakeven of -27.

Despite an injury scare on Monday, Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000) should be named and appears to be the 'safest' of the forward rookies. Placing him on our field at F6 is the perfect play. He attended 28 centre bounces in his AAMI Community Series and scored an impressive 73.

Playing two rookies on field in this position can be risky. Even though Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000) scored 75 in his season-opener, we believe scores like this won't be too common from the 19-year-old. However, he plays the Eagles on Sunday night and a score like that could certainly be within reach.

