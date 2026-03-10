More than three years after Brodie Grundy left Collingwood, the Magpies no longer need to pay him

Brodie Grundy leaves the ground after another Collingwood loss. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has quietly paid out its remaining portion of Brodie Grundy's blockbuster contract in a move that has set up the Pies to target the game's A-graders this year.

When they traded Grundy to Melbourne in 2022, Collingwood agreed to pay an annual portion of the remaining five years of the All-Australian ruckman's deal.

That remained in place when Grundy left the Dees after one season to join Sydney, with the Pies due to pay him until the end of 2027.

However, AFL.com.au understands the Pies moved at the end of last year to clear their Grundy debts, offloading the remaining money so it didn't carry over to their 2026 and 2027 caps.

Brodie Grundy and Darcy Cameron during the round 22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG, August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The move has seen what is believed to have been up to $700,000 cleared from their books for the next two years, giving the Pies space to attack the market prominently this year after being tight with their positioning last year.

This comes on top of last year being the fifth and final season the Pies had contributed around $300,000 a year to Adam Treloar's contract while he played at the Western Bulldogs.

Collingwood chief executive Craig Kelly last month forecast the Pies' salary cap was in a strong position to target the game's best players, with free agents Zak Butters, Ben King and Zac Bailey all set to be in the Magpies' sights as they weigh up their futures.

Collingwood was also one of three clubs last year to meet with Gold Coast dynamo Bailey Humphrey as he explored a trade to Victoria. Humphrey is contracted to the end of 2028.