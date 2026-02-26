L-R: Brayden Cook, Caleb Windsor, Harry Rowston. Pictures: AFL Photos

EVERY season in AFL Fantasy, a handful of names go from solid contributors to potential keepers.

They're the players who smash through price ceilings, jump in average and suddenly become the difference between a decent rank and a serious charge up the leaderboard.

With our attention on the AAMI Community Series, we need to be on high alert for who is next. List profiles are evolving, midfield rotations are tightening, and a new wave of talent is ready to demand centre-bounce attendances rather than wait patiently at half-forward. Opportunity is king in Fantasy and this year, there's a few in the mix to get just that.

In this article, I'm predicting the top 10 breakout contenders for 2026, the players poised to elevate from promising to premium relevance. Some have flashed elite scoring in patches, others are one role tweak away from exploding. Let's have a look at who has the potential to go bang!

Harry Rowston (MID, $544,000)

The 21-year-old is going to be the main beneficiary of the injury crisis in the Giants midfield. He is ridiculously priced after wearing the vest on four occasions last year which leaves him priced at an average of just 51.9. He will get bulk CBAs and is capable of averaging 80-plus.

Harry Rowston handballs during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Lachie McAndrew (RUC, $286,000)

Crisis creates opportunity, both at club land and in our Fantasy teams. The tweaks to the ruck rule haven't been kind to the Crows' former No.1 ruck, so enter the 25-year-old who averaged 96.8 in the SANFL last year. He looked great in the match sim and if he looks like rucking solo in round one, we have the safety of hiding behind the byes for the next few weeks after that if disaster strikes. He has every opportunity to take his game to the next level, priced at 27.3, capable of 60-plus.

Dante Visentini competes with Lachlan McAndrew in the ruck during Port Adelaide's match simulation against Adelaide on February 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $610,000)

It all comes down to being healthy for the Pou, and thankfully he has had a great pre-season which has allowed him to train and play in his rightful position in the midfield. He looked great in there through match sim and we have seen what he can do at his best towards the end of the 2024 season. He is priced at 58.2 and is capable of averaging 80-plus.

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's match simulation against Gold Coast on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachlan Blakiston (DEF, $399,000)

The big fella will take full advantage of the No.1 ruck role to start the season which will make his average of 38 look silly. He has had a great pre-season and has the skill set to take full advantage of the tweak in the ruck rules. The 27-year-old is in the perfect hitting zone for a spike in his position and is capable of averaging 65-plus.

Lachlan Blakiston during the R21 match between Essendon and Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor Macdonald (FWD, $714,000)

After being touted as the main beneficiary of midfield void at the Hawks, CMac spent almost half the match sim playing through there in a top-scoring performance. He will be a close watch in the AAMI Community Series and if his Opening Round role and score is good, it will all but confirm our breakout expectations prior to round one. He is priced at 68 and capable of 85-plus.

Connor Macdonald in action during Hawthorn's match simulation against Geelong on February 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Lalor (FWD, $567,000)

The first pick in the 2024 draft is ready to take his game to the next level on the back of an outstanding pre-season. He is priced at an average of just 54.1 which included injury-affected scores and after attending just 21 per cent of CBA in his debut year, he is sure to make a significant increase in both departments. Capable of averaging 75-plus.

Sam Lalor during the match simulation between Richmond and Essendon at the NEC Hangar on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $565,000)

The magnet shuffle following a busy off-season at the Dees appears to have landed with the 20-year-old in the middle of the ground. I think the role is there, but we need to look closely at whether he looks to accumulate, alongside the obvious impact he provides in bursts. It may be hard to get 'easy ball' at the Dees but if it looks like he has the accumulate gene, he has the ability to take his 53.9 average to 75-plus.

Caleb Windsor during Melbourne's official team photo day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $344,000)

The 23-year-old is entering his sixth season and if there is a surefire way to break out, it's via "more half-back time". He is a great ball user and it appears he will be getting an opportunity at the opposite end of the ground than we have become accustomed. My attention was grabbed with the words 'Zorko role'. A close watch after averaging 30 and capable of averaging 65-plus.

Brayden Cook handballs during the match simulation game between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval, on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Rachele (FWD, $655,000)

It's nothing new to hear the 22-year-old will be spending more time in the midfield. If he does, and can push it to 35-40 per cent CBAs, he is a sure thing to boost his average significantly. It will be a close watch in the AAMI Community Series and we need to be mindful that Izak Rankine's return is just around the corner. He is priced at an average of 62.5 and is capable of averaging 80-plus.

Josh Rachele during the match simulation between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval, on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Harley Reid (MID, $700,000)

Absolute jet who has the tools to take his game to a triple-figure average at some stage in his career. Scoring will remain tough at the Eagles, especially when you are the opposition's No.1 target on a weekly basis but the 20-year-old is looking super fit, and will be better equipped to deal with the extra attention. He is priced at 66.7 and is capable of averaging 85-plus.

Harley Reid during the match simulation game between West Coast and Fremantle at Victor George Kailis Oval, on February 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Bonus mini breakout:

Tom McCarthy (DEF, $876,000)

After bursting onto the scene halfway through last season, he has left himself a big starting point for a breakout, but it's hard to see how he won't improve … so let's call it a mini breakout. Although the Eagles are a hard team to accumulate points for, his shift to the midfield on the back of his first pre-season at AFL level puts him in a position to make a significant jump. He is priced at 83.5 and is capable of averaging 90-plus. In a similar boat is Archie Roberts (DEF, $901,000) who is capable of putting 10 points on his average of 85.9.

Others to keep an eye on: Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000), Keidean Coleman (DEF, $599,000), Connor Budarick (FWD, $506,000), Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000), Tanner Bruhn (MID, $517,000), Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $748,000), Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $694,000), Xavier Lindsay (MID, $550,000), Josh Ward (MID, $796,000)

