Pictures: AFL Photos

AS THE AAMI Community Series games take place in the lead up to the start of the 2026 season, all eyes will be on the cheap players in AFL Fantasy Classic.

Cash cows are the backbone of your team. They can dictate the structure as you find the best options to outperform their price while building value for your squad. Often referred to as rookies, due to draftees coming in at the cheapest prices, anyone priced under $350,000 can fit in this category.

From players yet to debut to those who have played limited games or are discounted due to injury, the key to picking a successful cash cow is a mix of job security, role and scoring ability.

Last season, Levi Ashcroft was the Cash Cow of the Year. The Lion added $353,000 to his starting price, doing his best work early on to make some quick cash.

The watchlist should be full of potential cash cows – hit the 'favourite' star on the Fantasy site and app – who will hopefully impress enough in the practice games and be named for round one. We've compiled a list of players to keep your eyes on.

Defenders

Zeke Uwland (DEF/MID, $346,000)

Could we see Uwland make an early debut? Gold Coast lost a few players in the off-season and an opportunity on the wing may open up. Uwland didn't play a lot of football last season as he battled injury, but his 103 average in 2024 for the Suns' Academy in the Talent League shows he has the ability to score Fantasy points.

Zeke Uwland kicks the ball during Gold Coast's match simulation against St Kilda on February 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $322,000)

Possibly the pick of Richmond's talented young brigade, Grlj was outstanding in the match simulation with plenty of disposals and marks to make him one of the highest scoring players in the game. He comes as advertised as he used his run and carry from defence. Grlj was taken at pick eight in last year's draft and averaged 80.5 in the Talent League.

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $314,000)

Essendon has a good one in Farrow. The first-round selection had senior experience with three WAFL games for an average of 76. He's been likened to Jordan Dawson and looked composed in the recent match sim. Where Farrow fits into the Dons' line-up is the biggest question, but his hand is up to be among the back seven rotation.

Josh Lindsay (DEF, $278,000)

If we see Lindsay named for West Coast in round one, he'll be a popular option in defence. As a junior, the elite ball user averaged 75 at the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships. He could be a borderline player and we could sweat on selection week to week. Hopefully Lindsay can show his wares as a distributor in the AAMI Community Series game and put his hand up for the best 23.

Josh Lindsay in action during West Coast's match simulation against Fremantle on February 21, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $230,000)

In his second season on the list, there could be an opportunity for Jaques in the Dogs' backline. He played well against Sydney, taking six marks. This was in line with his statistics in the VFL last season where he averaged five marks and 71 Fantasy points per game. The best bet for scoring as a basement-priced Fantasy defender to place on your bench. An Opening Round watch.

Others to watch: Harry Dean (DEF, $342,000), Cooper Simpson (DEF, $340,000), Dylan Patterson (DEF, $334,000), Zane Duursma (DEF/FWD, $325,000), Jayden Nguyen (DEF, $314,000), Hugh Bond (DEF, $313,000), Xavier Taylor (DEF, $310,000), Wil Parker (DEF, $302,000), Reef McInnes (DEF, $285,000, Jai Serong (DEF, $274,000), Harrison Ramm (DEF, $268,000), James Leake (DEF/FWD, $262,000), Bo Allan (DEF, $246,000), Charlie Edwards (DEF/MID, $230,000), Josh Gibcus (DEF, $230,000), Max Kondogiannis (DEF, $230,000).

Midfielders

Willem Duursma (MID, $350,000)

If you watch the start of West Coast's match simulation, you would have seen the No.1 pick in last year's draft get his hands on the ball early. He collected multiple disposals on the wing and kicked the opening goal. Duursma averaged 95 at the under-18 championships while ticking over at 106 in the Talent League. He had some senior football experience in the VFL and would be very unlucky not to be there for the Eagles in round one.

Jack Carroll (MID, $332,000)

The 23-year-old is in his second season at St Kilda. He played three matches last season, all as the side's substitute, and played 12 matches in the VFL to average 81. The talk this pre-season has been that he's made a switch to half-back in a Fantasy friendly role. This was demonstrated in the match simulation against the Suns where they controlled the ball with Carroll taking 10-plus marks.

Daniel Annable (MID, $330,000)

He's ready to go, but will he be part of the Lions' make up from the get go? Annable had elite numbers as a junior. As an Academy member, he averaged 113 in the Talent League while playing eight games in the VFL side to average 76. In the recent match simulation against the Blues, he played on the wing and had modest impact. There is a midfield squeeze at Brisbane, but if he grabs a spot, he could be a solid cash cow.

Sam Cumming (MID, $326,000)

The South Australian is one of many Tigers who are likely to play this season. Cumming has been impressing during the pre-season and may grab a midfield role. In the match simulation against the Bombers, he booted a first-quarter goal and saw bulk midfield time in the second half of the game. Cumming averaged 87 in the SANFL Under-18s and played four matches in North Adelaide's senior side with a top score of 111 when he kicked three goals to go with his 21 disposals, five marks and five tackles.

Dyson Sharp (MID, $302,000)

Sharp has been a popular selection for Fantasy Classic coaches as they've looked for a cash cow in the midfield. This has been off the back of his outstanding numbers as a junior where he averaged 27 disposals, five tackles and a goal for 106 Fantasy points at the under-18 championships. He had a taste of senior football in the SANFL. He enjoyed some midfield action in the second half of the match simulation and did some nice things. A big watch will be on selection.

Dyson Sharp handballs during Essendon's match simulation against Richmond on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jagga Smith (MID, $230,000)

Carlton's prized draft pick in 2024 didn't play last season after suffering an ACL injury in the pre-season, but has hit the ground running to be the most popular cash cow this year. Not a lot needs to be said besides to lock him in and feel comfortable playing him on field as M8. Smith's skills were on show in the match sim in Brisbane, featuring an excellent goal.

Patrick Retschko (MID, $230,000)

All the talk this pre-season has been that the former Cat has locked in a spot on Richmond's wing. He didn't appear until the second half of their match simulation last week, so a watch will be on him and his place in the side ahead of the opening Fantasy game of the season. Retschko averaged 77.6 in the VFL last year.

Others to watch: Harry Schoenberg (MID, $320,000), Jack Ough (MID, $230,000), Josh Smillie (MID, $230,000), Ben Camporeale (MID, $230,000), Angus Anderson (MID, $230,000), Harry DeMattia (MID, $230,000), Luke Urquhart (MID, $230,000), Riley Onley (MID, $230,000), Sam Swadling (MID, $230,000), Tyan Prinable (MID, $230,000).

Rucks

Cooper Duff-Tytler (RUC/FWD, $338,000)

West Coast took 'CDT' at pick four in November's draft and he looks set to line up in round one. The dual-position status will be handy but the 200cm ruck/forward is likely to play predominantly in the forward line. This will cap his scoring, but he managed to average 99 in the Talent League last season.

Cooper Duff-Tytler celebrates a goal during the Match Simulation between Fremantle and West Coast at Victor George Kailis Oval on February 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000)

The best cash cow option in the ruck is set to be the former Swan. He arrived at Adelaide last year during the pre-season supplemental selection period. The 25-year-old played 16 games in the SANFL to averaged 96.8. McAndrew played ahead of Reilly O'Brien in the match simulation and if he starts the season as the main ruck, he should be on your bench … or if you're brave, maybe he could be a cheap on-field player.

Harry Barnett (RUC, $230,000)

Will he play? It's unlikely, but that is why he's here! The Eagles play a significant number of Sunday games which is handy for the captaincy loophole. If you're looking for a red dot rookie, the ruck line is the best place to do it while keeping the cash generation – and the emergency cover – ticking along in the other lines.

Others to watch: Samson Ryan (RUC, $335,000), Aidan Schubert (RUC/FWD, $262,000), Mitch Edwards (RUC, $230,000), Taylor Goad (RUC, $230,000), Oscar Steene (RUC/FWD, $230,000), Callum Coleman-Jones (RUC, $230,000), Louis Emmett (RUC, $246,000).

Forwards

Latrelle Pickett (FWD, $306,000)

We're going to see plenty of highlights from Latrelle as he links up with his cousin, Kysaiah, this season. Coaches should be confident on job security, but scoring could be an issue. Pickett is likely to play as the small forward where Fantasy points don't always come easy and can be sporadic. He played three SANFL games last year, kicking five goals and averaging 45. The 20-year-old could make some cash but it'll take an early pop score for him to be as profitable as most would like.

Lachy Dovaston (FWD, $290,000)

North Melbourne took Dovaston with pick No.16 in last year's draft. He averaged 16 disposals and kicked 38 goals in the Talent League for an average of 83. He played one game of VFL for Box Hill for a score of 85. He's a good chance to start in the forward line for the Roos in round one. His scoring is possibly capped in the role, but he could be a slow burn cash cow with the added bonus of solid job security.

Deven Robertson (FWD, $232,000)

After making the off-season move from the Lions, Robertson has returned to WA for greater opportunity. He played 47 games for Brisbane, many of which were as the team's substitute. Robertson is an elite Fantasy scorer given the opportunity. He averaged more than 100 in his last five years in the VFL. Fast forward to this year, he's been part of West Coast's midfield rotation and put his tackling pressure at the contest on show together with his ball-winning ability. Robertson could be one of the few 'rookie' options to play on field in the forward line.

Leo Lombard (FWD, $230,000)

Lombard played four games for the Suns last season including three as substitute and remains basement priced. He demonstrated he has an ability to score based on his nine VFL games at an average of 90. This featured a top score of 128. Lombard put his hand up in the match simulation for a forward spot that saw his tackling game on show while hitting the scoreboard.

Jacob Newton (FWD, $230,000)

One of last year's mid-season draftees, Newton played two matches in West Coast's senior side in the back half of the year. While he's not going to set records for Fantasy scoring as a small forward, an opportunity may present to play following Noah Long's injury in match simulation.

Hussien El Achkar (FWD, $230,000)

Kicking a couple of goals against Richmond in the match sim at the Hangar, El Achkar looks like he'll be part of the Bombers' plans inside forward 50 in 2026. He'll form a partnership with Isaac Kako as a speedy, small forward combination. El Achkar averaged 62 for Calder in the Talent League in his draft year and played one game for the Dons in the VFL, kicking three goals.

Hussien El Achkar kicks a goal during the match simulation between Essendon and Richmond at the NEC Hangar on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Others to watch: Malcolm Rosas (FWD, $350,000), Brayden Cook (MID/FWD, $344,000), Arthur Jones (MID/FWD, $327,000), Zane Duursma (DEF/FWD, $325,000), Harry Sharp (FWD, $321,000), Sullivan Robey (MID/FWD, $318,000), Sid Draper (MID/FWD, $307,000), Harvey Harrison (FWD, $300,000), Archer Day-Wicks (FWD, $294,000), Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $293,000), Ty Gallop (FWD, $263,000), Aiden Schubert (RUC/FWD, $262,000), James Leake (DEF/FWD, $262,000), Josaia Delana (FWD, $232,000), Jasper Alger (FWD, $230,000), Tobyn Murray (FWD, $230,000), Charlie West (FWD, $230,000), Oscar Steene (RUC/FWD, $230,000), Pheonix Gothard (FWD, $230,000), Talor Byrne (MID/FWD, $230,000).

Warnie's current rookie structure

We may have a range of cash cow options this season when round one rolls around. It will be important to firstly concentrate on job security and then capacity to score in the role they're likely to play.

I've gone heavy on cheaper players in a guns and rookies approach to my starting squad.

With six on field – seven if you place the $399k Lachie Blakiston at D4 in this category – it is more than I'd like, but these are the players who generally increase the most in value. Cash generation is key, especially early in the season. It also allows you to avoid playing too many mid-priced options that can be a lottery at times.

This group will evolve when we learn more from the AAMI Community Series, Opening Round and of course, round one selection.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.