The AFL is pleased to unveil its brand-new entertainment experience - The Pepsi Collective – that will offer premium food, beverage, and exclusive entertainment offerings for fans to enjoy as part of 2024 Gather Round… A Festival of Footy.

The Pepsi Collective is the hottest new venue for people aged 18-years and over that will offer four days of exclusive access and experiences like never before, for matches held at Adelaide Oval from Thursday April 4 until Sunday April 7.

Australian electronic music duo The Presets will headline an exciting list of live entertainment on offer at The Pepsi Collective, along with a rotating roster of DJs including John Course and Adelaide’s own DJ Minx who will be on hand to entertain guests as they soak up the fun with friends and take in the Gather Round atmosphere.

Located in Adelaide Oval’s Magarey Room, The Pepsi Collective will be the place to see and be seen, with access to lounges and bars overlooking Adelaide’s city skyline, plus a birds-eye view of the football action from the seating bays on Level 3, along with a purpose-built outdoor viewing deck thanks to Pepsi.

Tickets available via Ticketek - simply select "The Collective 18+" when choosing your ticket category.