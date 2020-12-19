More from Telstra

Gather Round Ticketing Options

  • Adelaide Oval
  • Norwood Oval
  • Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker

Gather Round Ticket Prices

There are a wide variety of ticketing options for Gather Round in 2024. For further details, seating maps and terms & conditions, please refer to the ticketing partner at point of sale.

Ticketek transaction fees may apply  

Adelaide Oval | Multi-Day Passes 

Refer to ADELAIDE OVAL MULTI-DAY PASSES for details of the ticket options 

General Public

 

Access Members 

4 Days 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Family 

 

4 Days 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Cat 1 

$195 

$150 

$90 

$390 

 

Cat 1 

$160 

$130 

$80 

Cat 2 

$150 

$105 

$60 

$300 

 

Cat 2 

$115 

$85 

$50 

Cat 3 

$105 

$60 

$30 

$210 

 

Cat 3 

$70 

$40 

$20 

The Hill 

$105 

$60 

$30 

$210 

 

The Hill 

$70 

$40 

$20 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 Days 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Family 

 

3 Days 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Cat 1 

$163 

$125 

$75 

$325 

 

Cat 1 

$125 

$105 

$65 

Cat 2 

$125 

$88 

$50 

$250 

 

Cat 2 

$90 

$65 

$40 

Cat 3 

$88 

$50 

$25 

$175 

 

Cat 3 

$50 

$30 

$15 

The Hill 

$88 

$50 

$25 

$175 

 

The Hill 

$50 

$30 

$15 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 Days 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Family 

 

2 Days 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Cat 1 

$98 

$75 

$45 

$195 

 

Cat 1 

$65 

$55 

$35 

Cat 2 

$75 

$55 

$30 

$150 

 

Cat 2 

$40 

$35 

$20 

Cat 3 

$55 

$30 

$15 

$105 

 

Cat 3 

$20 

$10 

$5 

The Hill 

$55 

$30 

$15 

$105 

 

The Hill 

$20 

$10 

$5 

Adelaide Oval | Single Day Tickets 

General Public 

 

Access Members  

    Ticket Category 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Family 

 

    Ticket Category 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

    Cat 1 

$65  

$50  

$30  

$130  

 

    Cat 1 

$30  

$25  

$20  

    Cat 2 

$50  

$35  

$20  

$100  

 

    Cat 2 

$20  

$15  

$10  

    Cat 3 

$35  

$20  

$10  

$70  

 

    Cat 3 

FREE 

FREE 

FREE 

    Level 1 general admission* 

$35  

$20  

$10  

$70  

 

    Level 1 general          a admission* 

FREE 

FREE 

FREE 

    The Hill 

$35  

$20  

$10  

$70  

 

    The Hill 

FREE 

FREE 

FREE 

    The Collective 

$95 

 

 

 

    The Collective 

$80 

 

* Only available for Saturday double-header 

Norwood Oval | Single Day tickets 

General Public 

 

Access Members 

Ticket Category 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Family 

 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

General Admission 

$35  

$20  

$10  

$70  

 

FREE 

FREE 

FREE 

 

Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker | Single Day tickets 

General Public 

 

Access Members 

Ticket Category 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

Family 

 

Adult 

Concession 

Junior 

General Admission 

$35  

$20  

$10  

$70  

 

FREE 

FREE 

FREE 

Grandstand - unreserved 

$35  

$20  

$10  

$70  

 

FREE 

FREE 

FREE 

 

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.