Gather Round Ticketing Options
-
Adelaide Oval
Reserved seating will be available for all matches, across all levels.
The Hill provides general admission access to standing room.
For the double-header on Saturday, general admission will also be available on Level 1 at the Southern and Northern Goals
An exciting new Adelaide Oval experience called “The Collective”, has been introduced providing a premium space to socialise and watch the game with friends.
Tickets in ‘The Collective’ will deliver a premium viewing experience of the matches from level three in the Riverbank Stand that will be complemented with access to bespoke food and drink options and entertainment in the William Magarey Room.
Inclusions:
- Single Game Entry Ticket
- Access to The Collective precinct in the William Magarey Room and Level 3 balcony
- Premium Level 3 unreserved seating in the Riverbank Stand
- Live entertainment and DJs
- Bespoke food and beverage offering available for purchase
- Appearances from current & former AFL personalities
- Must be 18 and over to access.
To book tickets, please click here
-
Norwood Oval
All tickets are general admission and provide access to standing room via Gate 1. Limited seating is available in the Southern stand which can be accessed on a first-in basis.
Chairs are not permitted to be brought into the venue.
-
Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker
Two ticket options will be available.
- Grandstand (unreserved) - there are seven temporary grandstands which can be accessed on a first-in basis.
- General Admission – access to standing room on a grassed viewing area. Chairs are not permitted to be brought into the venue.
Gather Round Ticket Prices
There are a wide variety of ticketing options for Gather Round in 2024. For further details, seating maps and terms & conditions, please refer to the ticketing partner at point of sale.
Ticketek transaction fees may apply
Adelaide Oval | Multi-Day Passes
Refer to ADELAIDE OVAL MULTI-DAY PASSES for details of the ticket options
|
General Public
|
|
Access Members
|
4 Days
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Family
|
|
4 Days
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Cat 1
|
$195
|
$150
|
$90
|
$390
|
|
Cat 1
|
$160
|
$130
|
$80
|
Cat 2
|
$150
|
$105
|
$60
|
$300
|
|
Cat 2
|
$115
|
$85
|
$50
|
Cat 3
|
$105
|
$60
|
$30
|
$210
|
|
Cat 3
|
$70
|
$40
|
$20
|
The Hill
|
$105
|
$60
|
$30
|
$210
|
|
The Hill
|
$70
|
$40
|
$20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Days
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Family
|
|
3 Days
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Cat 1
|
$163
|
$125
|
$75
|
$325
|
|
Cat 1
|
$125
|
$105
|
$65
|
Cat 2
|
$125
|
$88
|
$50
|
$250
|
|
Cat 2
|
$90
|
$65
|
$40
|
Cat 3
|
$88
|
$50
|
$25
|
$175
|
|
Cat 3
|
$50
|
$30
|
$15
|
The Hill
|
$88
|
$50
|
$25
|
$175
|
|
The Hill
|
$50
|
$30
|
$15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Days
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Family
|
|
2 Days
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Cat 1
|
$98
|
$75
|
$45
|
$195
|
|
Cat 1
|
$65
|
$55
|
$35
|
Cat 2
|
$75
|
$55
|
$30
|
$150
|
|
Cat 2
|
$40
|
$35
|
$20
|
Cat 3
|
$55
|
$30
|
$15
|
$105
|
|
Cat 3
|
$20
|
$10
|
$5
|
The Hill
|
$55
|
$30
|
$15
|
$105
|
|
The Hill
|
$20
|
$10
|
$5
Adelaide Oval | Single Day Tickets
|
General Public
|
|
Access Members
|
Ticket Category
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Family
|
|
Ticket Category
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Cat 1
|
$65
|
$50
|
$30
|
$130
|
|
Cat 1
|
$30
|
$25
|
$20
|
Cat 2
|
$50
|
$35
|
$20
|
$100
|
|
Cat 2
|
$20
|
$15
|
$10
|
Cat 3
|
$35
|
$20
|
$10
|
$70
|
|
Cat 3
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
Level 1 general admission*
|
$35
|
$20
|
$10
|
$70
|
|
Level 1 general a admission*
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
The Hill
|
$35
|
$20
|
$10
|
$70
|
|
The Hill
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
The Collective
|
$95
|
|
|
|
The Collective
|
$80
|
* Only available for Saturday double-header
Norwood Oval | Single Day tickets
|
General Public
|
|
Access Members
|
Ticket Category
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Family
|
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
General Admission
|
$35
|
$20
|
$10
|
$70
|
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
FREE
Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker | Single Day tickets
|
General Public
|
|
Access Members
|
Ticket Category
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
Family
|
|
Adult
|
Concession
|
Junior
|
General Admission
|
$35
|
$20
|
$10
|
$70
|
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
Grandstand - unreserved
|
$35
|
$20
|
$10
|
$70
|
|
FREE
|
FREE
|
FREE