Reserved seating will be available for all matches, across all levels.

The Hill provides general admission access to standing room.

For the double-header on Saturday, general admission will also be available on Level 1 at the Southern and Northern Goals

An exciting new Adelaide Oval experience called “The Collective”, has been introduced providing a premium space to socialise and watch the game with friends.

Tickets in ‘The Collective’ will deliver a premium viewing experience of the matches from level three in the Riverbank Stand that will be complemented with access to bespoke food and drink options and entertainment in the William Magarey Room.

Inclusions:

Single Game Entry Ticket

Access to The Collective precinct in the William Magarey Room and Level 3 balcony

Premium Level 3 unreserved seating in the Riverbank Stand

Live entertainment and DJs

Bespoke food and beverage offering available for purchase

Appearances from current & former AFL personalities

Must be 18 and over to access.

To book tickets, please click here