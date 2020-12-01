Booking accessible tickets

For accessible booking needs please visit the following Ticketek page for information here

Adelaide Oval

Tickets for patrons with accessible needs will be sold in all price categories and will be charged the applicable price of the bay it is positioned in. In some circumstances the AFL and the Venue may adjust some of these to ensure there are accessible tickets available in every price category.

Click here further information on access facilities and parking for matches at Adelaide Oval

Norwood Oval

Patrons with accessible tickets are required to enter via the Wally Miller Gates (Gate 4) off Wood Street.

Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker

For patrons requiring access for a wheelchair please enter via Gate 2. There is a wheelchair area within the Pavilion Seating

For patron with other accessible needs, dedicated seating is available in temporary Grandstands D and H, these can be accessed via Gates 1 and 3

Disability car parking is available on-site via Springs Rd for patrons with a valid parking permit. Permits for this can be obtained for contacting Services SA