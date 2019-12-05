Tickets for Gather Round go on sale on Monday 11 December at 12pm ACDT for AFL and Club access members. Tickets are then available for the General Public the next day 12pm ACDT Tuesday 12 December.
-
When do tickets go on-sale for Gather Round?
-
Where can I purchase tickets for Gather Round from?
Tickets for all matches will be available via Ticketek.
-
What are the ticket prices for Gather Round?
You can find a summary of the various ticketing options and packages available here.
-
How many tickets can I purchase?
Up to 10 tickets can be redeemed or purchased in one transaction.
-
I am an AFL or club member, do I get special access to purchase tickets to Gather Round?
Yes, Club and AFL access members get the first chance to secure the best tickets, before sales are opened to the general public to buy. If you are a non-access member, you’ll need to wait and purchase once tickets are on-sale to the general public.
-
I am not a club access member. When can I purchase tickets?
Non-access members or fans who are not Club members will have to wait until the general public on-sale to purchase tickets.
-
Where can I buy Accessible Seating tickets?
Accessible tickets will be charged the applicable price of the bay they are positioned in. In some circumstances the AFL and the Venue may adjust some of these to ensure there are tickets for a variety of accessible needs available in every price category.
Ticketek: For accessible booking needs please visit the following Ticketek page for information here
-
Can I purchase tickets for multiple matches?
Discounted multi-day passes are available for matches at the Adelaide Oval. They are a cost-effective ticketing option to attend multiple matches at the Adelaide Oval across Gather Round.
If you wish to attend games across multiple venues, you’ll have the opportunity to bundle these up when buying tickets once tickets are on-sale to the general public.