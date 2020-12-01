Adelaide Oval Multi-Day Passes

Multi-day passes are available for matches at Adelaide Oval only, and are available in two (Fri-Sat or Sat-Sun), three (Fri-Sun) and four-day (Thurs – Sun) options. They are a cost-effective ticketing option to attend multiple matches at Adelaide Oval across Gather Round.  

Member access 

For club access members whose club of support is playing at Adelaide Oval, these members can purchase one discounted multi-day pass per gather round barcode, so long as one day in the multi-day pass features their club of support.   

Ultimate Football members can purchase one discounted multi-day pass per gather round barcode, so long as one day in the multi-day pass features Adelaide or Port Adelaide.  

AFL & Medallion Club members may purchase one discount multi-day pass per gather round barcode. 

Pass type Matches included Members who can purchase
4 Day Pass 

Thur April 4 – Adelaide v Melbourne, 7.10pm 
Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm 
Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm) 
  • AFL & Medallion Club Members 
  • Ultimate Football Members 
  • All Club access members, with a team playing at Adelaide Oval  
3 Day Pass (Fri – Sun) Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm

Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm) 
Sun April 7 – Collingwood v Hawthorn (4.40pm) 
  • AFL & Medallion Club Members 
  • Ultimate Football Members 
  • Access members of Port Adelaide, Essendon, Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood or Hawthorn 
2 Day Pass (Fri – Sat) Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm 

Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)
  • AFL & Medallion Club Members 
  • Ultimate Football Members 
  • Access members of Port Adelaide, Essendon, Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong or Western Bulldogs 
2 Day Pass (Sat – Sun) 

Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)
Sun April 7 – Collingwood v Hawthorn (4.40pm) 
  • AFL & Medallion Club Members 
  • Access members of Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood or Hawthorn 
 

 

 

Multi-day pass ticket options 

  Pass Type 

Ticket 

Option 

Ticket Category 

Thur, April 4 

ADEL V MELB 

Fri, April 5 

PORT V ESS 

Sat, April 6 

CARL V FREM & GEEL V WB 

Sun, April 7 

CWD V HAW 

4 Day Pass 

Cat 1 reserved seat  

Cat 1 reserved seat  

Cat 1 reserved seat  

Cat 1 reserved seat  

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 3 reserved seat 

Cat 3 reserved seat 

Level 1 general admission* 

Cat 3 reserved seat 

The Hill - standing 

The Hill - standing 

The Hill - standing 

The Hill – standing 

3 Day Pass (Fri-Sun) 

 

Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat 

Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat 

Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 3 reserved seat 

Level 1 general admission* 

Cat 3 reserved seat 

The Hill - standing 

The Hill - standing 

The Hill – standing 

2 Day Pass (Fri-Sat) 

 

Cat 1 reserved seat  

Cat 1 reserved seat  

 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 3 reserved seat 

Level 1 general admission* 

The Hill - standing 

The Hill - standing 

2 Day Pass (Sat-Sun) 

 

 

Cat 1 reserved seat  

Cat 1 reserved seat  

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Cat 2 reserved seat 

Level 1 general admission* 

Cat 3 reserved seat 

The Hill - standing 

The Hill – standing 

 

* Category 3 Level 5 reserved seat may replace Level 1 general admission tickets, once the Level 1 allocation is sold out 