Adelaide Oval Multi-Day Passes

Multi-day passes are available for matches at Adelaide Oval only, and are available in two (Fri-Sat or Sat-Sun), three (Fri-Sun) and four-day (Thurs – Sun) options. They are a cost-effective ticketing option to attend multiple matches at Adelaide Oval across Gather Round.

Member access

For club access members whose club of support is playing at Adelaide Oval, these members can purchase one discounted multi-day pass per gather round barcode, so long as one day in the multi-day pass features their club of support.

Ultimate Football members can purchase one discounted multi-day pass per gather round barcode, so long as one day in the multi-day pass features Adelaide or Port Adelaide.

AFL & Medallion Club members may purchase one discount multi-day pass per gather round barcode.

Pass type Matches included Members who can purchase 4 Day Pass Thur April 4 – Adelaide v Melbourne, 7.10pm

Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm

Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)

AFL & Medallion Club Members

Ultimate Football Members

All Club access members, with a team playing at Adelaide Oval 3 Day Pass (Fri – Sun) Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm

Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)

Sun April 7 – Collingwood v Hawthorn (4.40pm)

AFL & Medallion Club Members

Ultimate Football Members

Access members of Port Adelaide, Essendon, Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood or Hawthorn 2 Day Pass (Fri – Sat) Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm

Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm) AFL & Medallion Club Members

Ultimate Football Members

Access members of Port Adelaide, Essendon, Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong or Western Bulldogs 2 Day Pass (Sat – Sun) Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)

Sun April 7 – Collingwood v Hawthorn (4.40pm) AFL & Medallion Club Members

Access members of Carlton, Fremantle, Geelong, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood or Hawthorn

Multi-day pass ticket options

Pass Type Ticket Option Ticket Category Thur, April 4 ADEL V MELB Fri, April 5 PORT V ESS Sat, April 6 CARL V FREM & GEEL V WB Sun, April 7 CWD V HAW 4 Day Pass 1 Cat 1 reserved seat Cat 1 reserved seat Cat 1 reserved seat Cat 1 reserved seat 2 Cat 2 reserved seat Cat 2 reserved seat Cat 2 reserved seat Cat 2 reserved seat 3 Cat 3 reserved seat Cat 3 reserved seat Level 1 general admission* Cat 3 reserved seat 4 The Hill - standing The Hill - standing The Hill - standing The Hill – standing 3 Day Pass (Fri-Sun) 1 Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat 2 Cat 2 reserved seat Cat 2 reserved seat Cat 2 reserved seat 3 Cat 3 reserved seat Level 1 general admission* Cat 3 reserved seat 4 The Hill - standing The Hill - standing The Hill – standing 2 Day Pass (Fri-Sat) 1 Cat 1 reserved seat Cat 1 reserved seat 2 Cat 2 reserved seat Cat 2 reserved seat 3 Cat 3 reserved seat Level 1 general admission* 4 The Hill - standing The Hill - standing 2 Day Pass (Sat-Sun) 1 Cat 1 reserved seat Cat 1 reserved seat 2 Cat 2 reserved seat Cat 2 reserved seat 3 Level 1 general admission* Cat 3 reserved seat 4 The Hill - standing The Hill – standing

* Category 3 Level 5 reserved seat may replace Level 1 general admission tickets, once the Level 1 allocation is sold out