Adelaide Oval Multi-Day Passes
Multi-day passes are available for matches at Adelaide Oval only, and are available in two (Fri-Sat or Sat-Sun), three (Fri-Sun) and four-day (Thurs – Sun) options. They are a cost-effective ticketing option to attend multiple matches at Adelaide Oval across Gather Round.
Member access
For club access members whose club of support is playing at Adelaide Oval, these members can purchase one discounted multi-day pass per gather round barcode, so long as one day in the multi-day pass features their club of support.
Ultimate Football members can purchase one discounted multi-day pass per gather round barcode, so long as one day in the multi-day pass features Adelaide or Port Adelaide.
AFL & Medallion Club members may purchase one discount multi-day pass per gather round barcode.
|Pass type
|Matches included
|Members who can purchase
|4 Day Pass
|
Thur April 4 – Adelaide v Melbourne, 7.10pm
|
|3 Day Pass (Fri – Sun)
|Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm
Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)
|
|2 Day Pass (Fri – Sat)
|Fri April 5 – Port Adelaide v Essendon, 7.40pm
Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)
|
|2 Day Pass (Sat – Sun)
|
Sat April 6 – Carlton v Fremantle (3.50pm) & Geelong v Western Bulldogs (7.40pm)
|
Multi-day pass ticket options
|
Pass Type
|
Ticket
Option
|
Ticket Category
|
Thur, April 4
ADEL V MELB
|
Fri, April 5
PORT V ESS
|
Sat, April 6
CARL V FREM & GEEL V WB
|
Sun, April 7
CWD V HAW
|
4 Day Pass
|
1
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
2
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
3
|
Cat 3 reserved seat
|
Cat 3 reserved seat
|
Level 1 general admission*
|
Cat 3 reserved seat
|
4
|
The Hill - standing
|
The Hill - standing
|
The Hill - standing
|
The Hill – standing
|
3 Day Pass (Fri-Sun)
|
1
|
|
Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat
|
Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat
|
Cat 1 reserved seat reserved seat
|
2
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
3
|
Cat 3 reserved seat
|
Level 1 general admission*
|
Cat 3 reserved seat
|
4
|
The Hill - standing
|
The Hill - standing
|
The Hill – standing
|
2 Day Pass (Fri-Sat)
|
1
|
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
|
2
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
3
|
Cat 3 reserved seat
|
Level 1 general admission*
|
4
|
The Hill - standing
|
The Hill - standing
|
2 Day Pass (Sat-Sun)
|
1
|
|
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
Cat 1 reserved seat
|
2
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
Cat 2 reserved seat
|
3
|
Level 1 general admission*
|
Cat 3 reserved seat
|
4
|
The Hill - standing
|
The Hill – standing
* Category 3 Level 5 reserved seat may replace Level 1 general admission tickets, once the Level 1 allocation is sold out