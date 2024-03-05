The Australian Football League in association with the SA Government are excited to announce Gather Live!

To close out the festivities of Gather Round we welcome you to Adelaide Oval 2 on Sunday 7th April from 7:30pm to watch Aussie favourites JET with special guest Baker Boy.

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to join in the celebrations of Gather Live, tickets are free so make sure you redeem your tickets before they sell out!

Ticket on-sale timings -

Current Gather Round Ticket Holders, Fri 1 Mar – 12pm

General Public, Mon 4 Mar – 12pm